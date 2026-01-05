Venezuela’s Maduro to Face New York Court as Trump Threatens Further Strikes Across Latin America

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 5, 2026 (Naija247news) –

Abducted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is expected to appear before a federal court in New York on drug-related charges, as United States President Donald Trump insists Washington is now “in control” of Venezuela and threatens further military strikes across the region.

Maduro and his wife were flown to the United States over the weekend following a U.S. military operation in Caracas that Washington described as a law-enforcement action tied to long-standing “narco-terrorism” allegations. Maduro has repeatedly denied the accusations, while critics say the operation amounted to an unprecedented act of regime change targeting Venezuela’s vast oil resources.

Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One on Sunday, said the United States was prepared to return militarily to Venezuela if the country “doesn’t behave,” despite Venezuela’s Supreme Court appointing Vice President Delcy Rodríguez as interim leader.

The U.S. president also widened his threats beyond Venezuela, openly targeting Colombia, Mexico, and Cuba. Trump accused Colombian President Gustavo Petro of overseeing cocaine production and suggested a U.S. operation against Colombia “sounds good.” Petro responded by urging Latin American nations to unite or risk being treated “as servants and slaves,” warning that retaliation would only deepen regional instability.

Trump further warned Mexico to “get its act together” over drug trafficking, saying narcotics were “pouring through” the country into the United States. While describing Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum as “a terrific person,” Trump said he had repeatedly offered to deploy U.S. troops to assist Mexico against powerful drug cartels.

On Cuba, Trump claimed the island nation was “ready to fall,” arguing that the loss of Venezuelan oil supplies had left Havana without a critical economic lifeline. He suggested direct U.S. military intervention would be unnecessary because the Cuban government was already on the brink of collapse.

The developments have triggered widespread international concern. The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to meet later on Monday to discuss the U.S. operation in Venezuela. UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that the action could set a dangerous precedent, undermining international law and regional stability.

In a joint statement, the governments of Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, and Spain condemned the U.S. military action, saying it violated the prohibition on the use or threat of force and posed serious risks to civilians and regional peace.

Analysts say Trump’s aggressive posture reflects a broader effort to revive U.S. dominance in the Western Hemisphere under what he has dubbed the “Don-roe Doctrine,” a modern reinterpretation of the 19th-century Monroe Doctrine. While it remains unclear whether further strikes will materialize, experts warn that the rhetoric alone has significantly raised the risk of escalation across Latin America.

Protests and counter-demonstrations erupted in several countries, including Spain, where demonstrators both condemned U.S. intervention and celebrated Maduro’s removal, highlighting the deep divisions surrounding Washington’s actions.

As Maduro prepares to face U.S. courts, regional leaders and international institutions are bracing for what could become one of the most consequential geopolitical crises in the Americas in decades.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.