Venezuela’s Interim Leader Signals Willingness to Work With U.S. After Maduro’s Seizure

CARACAS, Jan. 7, 2026 (Naija247news) – Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, has said she is open to cooperation with the United States on the country’s future, marking a notable shift in tone following a dramatic U.S. military operation that led to the capture of longtime leader Nicolás Maduro.

“We consider it a priority to move towards a balanced and respectful relationship between the U.S. and Venezuela,” Rodríguez wrote on Telegram on Sunday. “We extend an invitation to the U.S. government to work together on an agenda for cooperation that is aimed towards shared development.”

Rodríguez, who has served as Maduro’s deputy since 2018, was named interim leader by Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Saturday after Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were detained in what U.S. officials describe as a targeted operation by American special forces. The raid has been characterised as the most high-profile U.S. military action of its kind since the 2011 operation that killed al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Pakistan.

Sharp turn from initial defiance

The conciliatory language contrasts sharply with Rodríguez’s televised address on Saturday, in which she condemned the U.S. action as “an atrocity that violates international law” and insisted that “the only president of Venezuela is President Nicolás Maduro.”

Those remarks appeared to contradict claims by U.S. President Donald Trump, who suggested shortly after Maduro’s capture that Washington was already in contact with Rodríguez and that she was prepared to cooperate.

After Rodríguez publicly labelled Trump’s team “extremists,” the U.S. president hardened his stance. In an interview with The Atlantic published Sunday, Trump warned that she could face severe consequences if she failed to align with U.S. demands.

“If she doesn’t do what’s right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro,” Trump said.

Trump also refused to rule out further military action, including the possibility of deploying ground troops, saying the United States was now “in charge” of the situation in Venezuela.

Protests and global concern

The escalating rhetoric and actions have triggered protests in the United States and internationally, fuelling concerns among allies and critics alike. Observers note that the developments run counter to Trump’s campaign promise of an “America First” foreign policy focused on avoiding prolonged overseas conflicts, as well as his past criticism of U.S.-led regime change efforts such as the 2003 Iraq War.

On Sunday, Rodríguez announced the formation of a commission tasked with seeking the release of Maduro and Flores from U.S. custody. The commission will be co-chaired by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil and Rodríguez’s brother, Jorge Rodríguez, who serves as president of Venezuela’s National Assembly.

Maduro faces multiple charges in the United States, including narcoterrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and related offences. He is scheduled to appear in a federal court in New York on Monday.

Echoes of Noriega

Analysts have drawn parallels between Maduro’s situation and that of former Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega, who was captured by U.S. forces in 1990 following the U.S. invasion of Panama. Noriega, once a U.S. ally, was convicted on drug trafficking and racketeering charges and spent years in U.S., French, and Panamanian prisons before his death in 2017.

While Trump administration officials have portrayed Maduro’s seizure as a law enforcement action tied to long-standing criminal indictments filed in 2020, Trump himself has cited broader motivations, including illegal migration flows from Venezuela and the country’s historic nationalisation of U.S. oil interests.

As Maduro awaits trial and Rodríguez seeks to balance defiance with diplomacy, the episode signals a volatile new phase in U.S.–Venezuela relations, with implications that extend well beyond Caracas.

