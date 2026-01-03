Venezuelan Leaders Call for Calm and National Unity After US Attacks

CARACAS, Jan. 3, 2026 (Naija247news) –

Venezuela’s top security officials have vowed to defend the country following US military strikes, calling for national unity and calm amid rising tensions.

Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez announced a total mobilisation of all branches of the armed forces, citing the need to protect the nation’s sovereignty. “The freedom and independence of Venezuela cannot be put to a bargain,” Lopez said in a national address. “We must maintain calm and united in order to prevail in these dire moments. The enemy attempts to instil panic and chaos within our homeland and among our nation.”

Lopez added that Venezuela would not negotiate under pressure nor surrender, reiterating a pledge to defend the country in line with the Venezuelan Constitution. “We will remain defiant, holding steadfast to the pledge – one we had made to our ancestors: We will defend our homeland against any belligerence or aggression,” he said.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello urged citizens to trust the country’s leadership and remain calm. “Trust in our leadership, trust in the political and military high command to handle the situation,” Cabello said. “Remain calm, do not give into despair. Do not make things easier for the invading enemy, the terrorist enemy that cowardly attacked us.”

Lopez also emphasised Venezuela’s historical commitment to peace, humanity, and national unity, saying, “We will remain one united people behind one purpose: victory. Our background rests on peace. We will always fight for freedom. We have always stretched our arms for humanity, and we will continue to defend our homeland and the unity of our people.”

The statements come amid an escalating confrontation with the United States, which President Donald Trump claims involved the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro—a claim Maduro’s government has rejected.

