Venezuela, US Hold Talks to Resume Crude Oil Exports Amid Post-Sanctions Era

Venezuela and United States officials are in discussions to resume the export of Venezuelan crude to the US, potentially reopening a market largely cut off under years of sanctions, multiple government, industry, and shipping sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The talks focus on Gulf Coast refineries, which are specially configured to process Venezuela’s heavy crude grades and had imported them prior to the sanctions imposed under previous US administrations. Officials stressed that no final agreement has yet been reached, and the discussions remain exploratory.

The engagement follows a period when US sanctions sharply curtailed Venezuelan crude exports, forcing shipments to alternative markets and contributing to a prolonged slump in production and revenue. Analysts note that Gulf Coast refineries could absorb significant volumes of Venezuelan crude, providing both relief for American refiners and potential opportunities for Caracas.

Background: Sanctions, Military Action, and Oil Politics

The talks come amid heightened US pressure on Venezuela, including a controversial military operation in early January 2026, during which US forces captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. Maduro was accused of drug trafficking and narco-terrorism, charges he denies, describing his detention as a “kidnapping.”

Following the operation, former US President Donald Trump publicly stated that Washington planned to “run Venezuela and take over its oil,” framing control of the country’s vast energy resources as a strategic priority.

Venezuela holds some of the largest proven oil reserves in the world, and its heavy crude is particularly attractive to refiners designed for such grades. Independent analysts say that reopening exports to the US could reduce reliance on other heavy crude sources, including Canada, while providing a potential boost for American refineries and motorists.

Challenges Ahead

Despite the prospects, Venezuela’s oil industry — once producing over 3 million barrels per day — has suffered from years of sanctions, mismanagement, and underinvestment. Even if the talks succeed, restoring full output will require substantial foreign investment and time.

Moreover, renewed Venezuelan crude exports could reshape global markets, affecting long-standing buyers such as China and India, while challenging other heavy crude suppliers. For now, both Venezuela and the US continue discussions as geopolitical, economic, and security considerations evolve.

