Uzodimma unveils Nnanna Ukegbu’s statue as foremost Imerienwe kinsman is buried.

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma,Tuesday, December 30, 2025 unveiled the statue of foremost Imo State educationist and entrepreneur, the late Dr. Nnanna Ukegbu, saying he will be sorely missed for his counsels and advice.

Dr. Ukegbu died in 2017 and was buried eight years after in his premises at Imerienwe in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State.

Governor Uzodimma who arrived ahead of the burial ceremony proceeded to sign the condolence register.

He wrote: “My sincere condolences to the family of High Chief Nnanna Ukaegbu, Imerienwe clan and indeed Ngor Okpala LGA of Imo State on the demise of our elder statesman and father.

“We will miss his counsels and advice. He lived an impactful life worthy of emulation. May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in Peace.”

While unveiling Dr. Ukegbu’s statue surrounded by prominent Ngor Okpala sons and daughters and family members of the deceased, Governor Uzodimma expressed his delight in unveiling the statue of the late elder statesman, noting, “It is my honour, therefore, on behalf of the government and people of the Imo State, to unveil this statue to the glory of God and service to humanity.”

He related that the unveiling ceremony was both a tribute to Ukegbu’s life and an appeal for future generations to uphold his principles of integrity and service in governance.

He further noted that as the community comes together to celebrate Ukegbu’s legacy, the statue stands as a testament to his enduring impact on the people of Imo State.

The Chairman of the funeral committee, Barr. George Eke, began the unveiling proceedings by reflecting on Ukegbu’s monumental contributions in education, entrepreneur and others, stating that, “Dr. Nnanna Ukegbu is like the torch bearer of civilization in this community.”

He drew comparisons between Dr. Ukegbu and other renowned leaders, such as Obafemi Awolowo, Sir Francis Akani Ibiam, among others, underscoring the importance of commemorating his impact.

The chairman also noted the statue’s significance, highlighting the deceased impact in education and entrepreneur in our society.

“This statue is not just a symbol of the man that is being buried today, but what he represents, particularly to the political class. It represents service to humanity, management of our appetite, and the reduction of greed in our system.”

He thanked the Governor for coming to perform the function of unveiling the statue, commended him for his efforts in the infrastructural development of Imo State, and appealed for his intervention on the road where Dr. Ukegbu’s statue is located which he said is less than two hours to Omagwa in Rivers State.

Eke also encouraged future leaders to embody Ukegbu’s ideals.

He said the statue was designed to modernise an old photograph of Ukegbu, and strategically placed to become a landmark for the community, located near a major road expected to see increased traffic.

“We are going to beautify this place… so if anybody sees this, it becomes a landmark of where Nnanna Ukegbu from Imerienwe is,” the chairman remarked.

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor of the State, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru, government appointees of the State, mainly those from Ngor Okpala, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Aboki Danjuma, many dignitaries and local residents who had gathered to immortalise Dr. Ukegbu as a pillar of civilisation and committed public servant.

