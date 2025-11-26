Uzodimma Tells Editors: Credibility of 2027 Elections Depends on Your Coverage

ABUJA, Nov. 20, 2025 (Naija247news) – The credibility of Nigeria’s 2027 elections, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State said Wednesday, will largely depend on the role of editors and their coverage before, during, and after the polls.

Speaking at the 2025 All Nigerian Editors Conference in Abuja, where he was the keynote speaker, Uzodimma warned that editorial decisions will shape public perception and ultimately influence how Nigerians experience the elections.

“What you do between now and the 2027 election will determine not only what Nigerians know about 2027, but how they experience it. You will have to choose whether to frame candidates as threats or alternatives,” he said.

Uzodimma, speaking on the theme: “2027: Editors as Catalysts of Democracy, National Cohesion and Electoral Integrity”, emphasised that editors are society’s mirror and have a responsibility to promote credible elections rather than dwell on shortcomings. He urged journalists to prioritise national interest over proprietary, commercial, or political considerations.

“National interest must be your editorial North Star. National interest in an election year means coverage that informs without inflaming, holds power accountable without treating every contest as a catastrophe, and allows citizens to make choices without making them believe that the process is irredeemably broken,” he said.

The governor cautioned editors against isolating themselves from electoral integrity, noting that it is not the responsibility of only INEC, security agencies, or civil society organisations. “Editors shape the information environment in which citizens form opinions and reach judgments,” Uzodimma said.

He also warned against allowing rumours and tribalism to masquerade as journalism, stressing that unverified claims about rigging could undermine the election process regardless of INEC’s competence. Editors, he added, should ensure that their platforms contribute to national cohesion while shaping public opinion.

As Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Uzodimma urged media practitioners to rise above commercial, political, or proprietary interests to safeguard electoral credibility. “Let 2027 be the election year where the Nigerian media became architects of a shared democratic future, demonstrating that journalism can be vigorous, engaging, commercially viable, and serve national cohesion,” he concluded.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.