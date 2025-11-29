Uzodimma sustains momentum on ongoing projects as Government House Annex Orlu is ready

ORLU/OWERRI, Nov. 28, 2025 (Naija247news) – Governor Hope Uzodimma has sustained his inspection momentum across critical projects in Imo State, with work on the Government House Annex and the State Secretariat Annex in Orlu now 98 percent complete and poised for official commissioning.

Over a two-day tour, the Governor visited several ongoing projects in both Orlu and the state capital, Owerri, assessing progress, providing directives, and commending contractors where due. On Thursday, Uzodimma toured the nearly completed Government House and Secretariat Annexes in Orlu, describing the progress as encouraging.

The Governor also visited the Imo State University Teaching Hospital (IMSUTH) in Orlu, inspecting the 250-bed Infectious Diseases Centre—a facility intended to serve the South East region during major disease outbreaks. Other areas examined at IMSUTH included the kidney transplant unit, ICU, oxygen plant, scan room, orthopedic wards, dialysis centre, and solar energy installations.

From Orlu, Uzodimma proceeded to the Radiology Complex at Imo State Specialist Hospital, Umuguma, the Imo State Primary Health Development Centre in Umuguma, and the Holy Ghost Bus Terminal to assess ongoing works.

On Wednesday, the inspection tour covered the Concorde Hilton Hotel, the Concorde Boulevard (venue for the upcoming Imo Economic Summit), the Ahiajioku Centre, the Nworie Recreation Centre, and adjoining roads.

At each site, the Governor offered guidance where adjustments were necessary and lauded efforts where contractors had excelled. He stressed that these projects are more than structures—they represent strategic investments to enhance service delivery and the quality of life for residents.

Speaking to reporters, Uzodimma said, “Today’s project assessment offered me a firsthand view of ongoing developments and the commitment applied at each site. The contractors have shown diligence, proficiency, and adherence to timelines. Our infrastructure reforms are deliberate, and routine inspections ensure that ndi Imo receive full value for their resources.”

He expressed satisfaction at the simultaneous progression of multiple projects across the State and assured citizens that the facilities would be ready in time for the yuletide season, promising that “those visiting home will enjoy the hospitality and ambience of Imo State.”

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.