State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.)

Uzodimma Suspends ENTRACO Operations After Fatal Owerri Incident

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

OWERRI, Nov. 10, 2025 (Naija247news) –What began as a routine review of state environmental enforcement has escalated into a decisive executive action, as Governor Hope Uzodimma on Monday ordered the immediate suspension of all operations of the Imo State Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO). The move follows a fatal incident in Owerri linked to ENTRACO personnel, which resulted in one death and left another victim in critical condition.

Uzodimma, who described the development as deeply troubling, said he was aware of several recent complaints from residents questioning ENTRACO’s methods and conduct during routine enforcement activities. He noted that the latest incident underscored the need for urgent intervention and a full reassessment of the agency’s operational standards.

The Governor emphasized, however, that the suspension of ENTRACO does not grant residents the freedom to disregard traffic, sanitation, and environmental laws. He warned that anyone found violating such regulations will face the full weight of the law.

Further directives on ENTRACO’s status and reforms are expected after the state concludes its investigation into the matter.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Southern Monarchs Appoint Uzodimma Coordinator of Regional Traditional Rulers Council
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

