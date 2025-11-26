Uzodimma Suspends ENTRACO Operations After Fatal Owerri Incident

OWERRI, Nov. 10, 2025 (Naija247news) –What began as a routine review of state environmental enforcement has escalated into a decisive executive action, as Governor Hope Uzodimma on Monday ordered the immediate suspension of all operations of the Imo State Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO). The move follows a fatal incident in Owerri linked to ENTRACO personnel, which resulted in one death and left another victim in critical condition.

Uzodimma, who described the development as deeply troubling, said he was aware of several recent complaints from residents questioning ENTRACO’s methods and conduct during routine enforcement activities. He noted that the latest incident underscored the need for urgent intervention and a full reassessment of the agency’s operational standards.

The Governor emphasized, however, that the suspension of ENTRACO does not grant residents the freedom to disregard traffic, sanitation, and environmental laws. He warned that anyone found violating such regulations will face the full weight of the law.

Further directives on ENTRACO’s status and reforms are expected after the state concludes its investigation into the matter.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.