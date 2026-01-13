Uzodimma Moves to Establish Nigeria’s First Robotic Surgical Centre in Imo

Updated: Jan 13, 2026 Credibility: 85%

OWERRI, Jan. 13, 2026 (Naija247news) – Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has taken a landmark step toward transforming Nigeria’s healthcare landscape with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish the country’s first Robotic Surgical Centre in Imo State.

The agreement, signed in the early hours of Tuesday at Government House, Owerri, was executed between the Imo State Government—through its central health management agency, Heartland Hospital Management Corporation Limited—and IDCL Surgicals Limited, a specialist medical firm led by renowned consultant urological and robotic surgeon, Professor Kingsley Ekwueme.

The project, announced ahead of January 15 when Governor Uzodimma marks six years in office, is designed to introduce cutting-edge, technology-driven surgical care to Imo State and position the state as a regional hub for advanced medicine and medical tourism.

Under the agreement, the proposed Robotic Surgical Centre will deploy DaVinci robotic surgical systems, enabling minimally invasive procedures with enhanced precision, reduced recovery times, and improved patient outcomes.

Governor Uzodimma said the initiative aligns with his administration’s broader strategy of leveraging public-private partnerships to modernise healthcare delivery, reduce outbound medical tourism, and ensure residents have access to world-class medical services locally.

“This project represents our commitment to attracting strategic investments that will revolutionise healthcare delivery in Imo State and Nigeria at large,” Uzodimma said. “Our goal is to strengthen the healthcare system, create skilled employment opportunities, and position Imo as a destination for specialised medical care.”

Beyond patient treatment, the governor noted that the centre will function as a research and training hub, supporting the development of medical professionals across Imo State and Nigeria, particularly in advanced surgical techniques and robotic medicine.

According to the MoU, Heartland Hospital Management Corporation Limited will be responsible for hospital administration and clinical service management, while IDCL Surgicals Limited will oversee technical operations, including infrastructure development, equipment procurement, and operational support.

Professor Ekwueme described the project as a “landmark initiative and the first of its kind in Nigeria,” praising Uzodimma’s leadership and political will in prioritising advanced healthcare investment.

He also highlighted Imo State’s health-sector reforms, including the enrolment of more than 1.5 million residents in the state’s free health insurance scheme, describing it as a strong foundation for the success of the robotic surgery programme.

“This centre will not only improve access to specialised surgical care but will also enhance the overall wellbeing of citizens and contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of Imo State,” Ekwueme said, pledging timely delivery and operational readiness.

Senior government officials present at the signing ceremony included the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmos Iwu; the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barrister Nnamdi Anyaehie; the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Paul Obinatu; the Commissioner for Health, Dr Chioma Egu; the Commissioner for Digital Economy and E-Government, Dr Chimezie Amadi; the Managing Director of Heartland Hospital Management Corporation Limited, Dr Emmanuel Ogueri; and the Governor’s Technical Adviser, Dr Bola Adigun.

The project is expected to mark a significant milestone in Nigeria’s healthcare evolution, introducing robotic-assisted surgery at a scale previously unavailable in the country.