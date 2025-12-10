Uzodimma, Iranian Ambassador meet, share partnership insights

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has met with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Gholamreza Mandavi Raja on how the sub national State of Nigeria can benefit from the many years of her bilateral relationship with Iran.

The meeting which took place at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro in Abuja was coming on the heels of the successful Imo State Economic Summit which attracted global political and business leaders to Owerri, the State capital last week Thursday, December 4, 2025.

At the Asokoro meeting, Uzodimma and his guest shared insights on how their relationship can foster development in Imo State in particular and Nigeria at large.

Governor Uzodimma noted that “the engagement was constructive and focused on exploring how Imo State can benefit from the long-standing bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Iran, with a view to attracting investment, enhancing capacity, and fostering sustainable growth.”

“I am confident that the insights shared will support our ongoing efforts to strengthen partnerships that advance the development of our dear Imo State,” the Governor added.

Ambassador Raja commended Governor Uzodimma for his pan-Nigeria approach to governance in Imo State which has attracted the attention of the global community, including Iran.

He assured the Governor that Iran does not for granted the long-standing bilateral relationship she enjoys with Nigeria, noting that it is the desire of both countries to sustain it.

