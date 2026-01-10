Uzodimma Inaugurates 7,000 Vigilance Officers, Declares End to Era of Constant Fear in Imo

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Owerri, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria, Jan. 9, 2026 (Naija247news) – Governor Hope Uzodimma on Friday inaugurated 7,000 men and women into the Imo State Vigilance Services Organisation, a bold new initiative aimed at curbing crime and fostering peace across the state. The ceremony, held at the Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square, Owerri, marked a key milestone in the administration’s security strategy.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Uzodimma hailed the festive season’s peaceful celebrations as evidence of a transforming security landscape. “This past Christmas, our communities celebrated without incidents of molestation, a testament to the return of calm and order,” he said.

The Governor emphasised that the new Vigilance Services Organisation, established under the Imo State Security Organisation Amendment Law No. 3 of 2025, is designed not only to strengthen local security but also to protect the state’s developmental gains. “We must work every day to keep the peace we have earned,” Uzodimma stated, urging citizens to embrace and support the initiative.

Uzodimma specifically called on traditional rulers to leverage their intimate knowledge of local communities to help identify and prevent criminal activity. “You are the fathers of your communities. You know your children, and it is upon you to expose criminality,” he said, highlighting the need for collaboration between community leaders and vigilance officers.

The newly trained members of the Vigilance Services Organisation will serve as the “eyes and ears” within communities, equipped to gather intelligence and intervene swiftly to prevent crime. “They are here to nip insecurity in the bud,” the Governor noted, warning that attempts to disrupt peace would not be tolerated. “The era of constant fear is gone and now behind us.”

He urged citizens to actively cooperate with the officers, stressing that security is a shared responsibility. “When the right hand washes the left and the left washes the right, both hands become clean,” Uzodimma said, reinforcing the importance of community engagement in maintaining public safety.

The Governor also framed the inauguration as a signal to investors and visitors that Imo State is committed to providing a secure environment for business and development. “Imo is open, Imo is safe,” he said.

Uzodimma commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for endorsing community policing and local security initiatives, noting that empowering communities to manage their own security strengthens national safety.

In his welcome address, Commissioner for Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs, Hon. Modestus Osakwe, described the launch of the Imo State Security Organisation as a milestone in the state’s efforts to strengthen safety and security. He highlighted the initiative as a strategic step to enhance intelligence gathering, rapid response to threats, and collaboration between conventional security agencies and local communities.

Osakwe called on residents to cooperate with the organisation and actively participate in community safety initiatives, emphasizing that security is a collective responsibility.

The ceremony also featured the unveiling of security arrangements for all 27 Local Governments, alongside awards recognizing excellence among recruits and community leaders, including Best Legal Lecturer, Best Parade Commander, Best in Drills, and Best Guard Commander.

Notable attendees included Deputy Governor Lady Chinyere Ekomaru, Senators Osita Izunaso and Patrick Ndubueze, members of the House of Representatives, State House of Assembly members, the Secretary to Government Chief Cosmos Iwu, Chief of Staff Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, members of the expanded Executive Council, Local Government Chairmen, security heads, and traditional rulers.

The inauguration represents a clear signal of the Uzodimma administration’s resolve to ensure peace, safety, and stability in Imo State, while positioning the state as a safe destination for development and investment.

