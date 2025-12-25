Uzodimma Empowers 10,000 Artisans with Skills, Start-Up Kits in Imo Christmas Boost

OWERRI, Dec. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has empowered 10,000 artisans across various skilled trades with training and start-up kits, describing the gesture as a Christmas and New Year gift intended to strengthen economic independence and expand the state’s human capital base.

Speaking at the graduation and presentation ceremony held at Ndubuisi Kanu Square, New Owerri, the Governor said the beneficiaries were the pioneer batch under the Renewed Hope Empowerment Programme, designed to tackle the shortage of competent local artisans in Nigeria, especially in the construction and manufacturing value chains.

“You are among the first set of people to cross the finishing line to the economic breakthrough that will start next year,” Uzodimma told the beneficiaries, urging them to uphold professionalism and become competitive enough to outperform foreign artisans dominating the sector.

He listed the trained categories to include tilers, bakers, shoemakers, carpenters, welders, food processors, mechanics, vulcanizers, fashion designers, makeup artists, electricians, plumbers and other skilled workers. According to him, the goal is not to displace others, but to set a standard of excellence that guarantees trust and patronage.

The Governor also hinted that he has presented a broader economic plan to the Imo State House of Assembly, scheduled for rollout in January 2026, aimed at boosting growth across multiple sectors. He urged the beneficiaries to maximize the tools provided, describing the empowerment as “the best Christmas and New Year gift they could give themselves.”

Uzodimma expressed appreciation to the Renewed Hope Initiative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, supported by First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for aligning with the state on human development and capacity building.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs/Disaster Management and Social Development, Chief Kenneth Okafor, said the programme targets more than 10,000 artisans, emphasising that beyond equipment distribution, the initiative is designed to unlock potential, build resilience and promote self-reliance among Imo citizens.

“The tools represent gateways to financial independence,” Okafor remarked, noting that the initiative aligns with the government’s broader plan for inclusive growth.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Artisans, Hon. Ethelbert Ukonu, said the Skill-Up Artisans programme is structured to enhance the state’s economic productivity and reduce unemployment.

A beneficiary, Mr. Caleb Akunna, an electrician from Orlu Local Government Area, expressed gratitude on behalf of other trainees, assuring the Governor that they will deploy their skills effectively and contribute to the state’s economy.

Highlights of the event included the symbolic presentation of start-up kits to selected graduates. Present were the Deputy Governor Lady Chinyere Ekomaru, former Deputy Governor Sir Jude Agbaso, Secretary to the State Government Chief Cosmas Iwu, Chief of Staff Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie and members of the Imo Expanded Executive Council.

