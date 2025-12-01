Uzodimma Congratulates Imo NUJ Chair Nwanguma, Executive Team on Unopposed Reelection

ABUJA, Dec. 1, 2025 (Naija247news) – Governor Hope Uzodimma has congratulated Comrade Ifeanyi Nwanguma, Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Imo State Chapter, and his executive team on their reelection for another three-year term.

Nwanguma and his team were returned unopposed at a peaceful election conducted by the Vice President, South East Zone C of NUJ, Comrade Ezenwa Adiuku JP, with the National President, Comrade Al-Hassan Yahaya, and Zonal Secretary, Comrade Irem Emmanuel, in attendance.

Other officers reelected alongside Nwanguma include Comrade Treasure Ihechi-Nwamah (Secretary), Comrade Chigozie Uzosike (Assistant Secretary), Comrade Thank God Emeh (Treasurer), and Comrade Destiny Isinwa (Internal Auditor). All five were returned unopposed by delegates during the Triennial Delegates Conference held at the NUJ Press Centre, New Owerri, on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

A statement by Oguwike Nwachuku, Governor Uzodimma’s Chief Press Secretary/Special Adviser Media, said the governor praised the team for winning the trust of their members. He urged them to be “magnanimous in victory by carrying every member along” and to uphold the ethics of journalism in their duties across Imo State and beyond.

Governor Uzodimma assured the NUJ executives of his administration’s commitment to partnering with the media to enhance public service delivery.

Reporting by Press Release in Lagos, Nigeria.