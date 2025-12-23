Uzodimma Breaks Records with ₦1.43tr “Budget of Economic Breakthrough” for 2026

OWERRI, Dec. 22, 2025 (Naija247news) – Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma on Monday presented a record-breaking ₦1.439 trillion 2026 Appropriation Bill to the Imo State House of Assembly, becoming the first governor in the state’s history to propose a trillion-naira budget.

Christened the “Budget of Economic Breakthrough,” the draft estimates ₦1,439,573,590,405.04 in total expenditure and represent a 78 per cent increase over the 2025 budget, underscoring the administration’s push for large-scale infrastructure, economic expansion, and job creation.

Presenting the proposal at the Assembly complex in Owerri, Governor Uzodimma said the budget is designed to consolidate and maximise the gains of key flagship initiatives, including the Light Up Imo Project, Orashi Free Trade Zone, expansion of the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, and investments in the digital economy.

According to the governor, the focus is to synchronise infrastructure development with long-term economic programmes to achieve “economic freedom and independence” for Imo State.

A breakdown of the estimates shows a heavy tilt toward capital spending, with ₦1.201 trillion (83.4%) allocated to capital expenditure, while ₦238.5 billion (16.6%) is earmarked for recurrent expenditure covering personnel costs, overheads, and statutory obligations.

On the revenue side, the state projects ₦823.27 billion from recurrent sources, including Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), statutory FAAC allocations, VAT, derivation funds, and other federal transfers. Capital receipts from development partners and donor agencies are estimated at ₦382.72 billion.

Sectoral allocations indicate a strong economic development focus, with over ₦1.01 trillion directed to the economic sector. The social sector receives ₦87.7 billion, administrative services ₦32.8 billion, alongside special intervention votes.

Governor Uzodimma said priority sectors include health, works and infrastructure, power, education, agriculture, rural development, entrepreneurship, and skills acquisition, aimed at driving inclusive growth and employment.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability, noting that the 2026 budget builds on achievements recorded over the past six years, including the completion of over 130 roads, establishment of six functional tertiary hospitals, and significant improvements in security across the state.

“This budget is a roadmap to sustained economic breakthroughs. No ongoing project will be abandoned, and all investments will translate into tangible benefits for the people of Imo State,” Uzodimma said.

He also reflected on the state of Imo when he assumed office in 2020, urging lawmakers and citizens to recall the progress made across infrastructure, security, and governance.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe, commended the governor’s performance, describing the administration as impactful and forward-looking. He pledged the Assembly’s cooperation and commitment to democratic principles.

Olemgbe highlighted achievements of the 3R Administration, including improved security, the establishment of the Imo State Electricity Regulatory Commission, prompt payment of civil servants’ salaries, recruitment of over 6,000 teachers, major road projects, and upgrades at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport. He also cited gains in the digital economy and the positive investment outlook following the recent Imo Economic Summit.

Lawmakers representing Orsu, Oguta, Oru East, Owerri Municipal, and Isiala Mbano constituencies praised the budget, describing it as ambitious and impactful, and assured the executive of accelerated legislative consideration.

In a vote of thanks, Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu attributed the administration’s achievements to a harmonious relationship between the executive and legislative arms, assuring the governor of continued partnership in the interest of Imo State.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.