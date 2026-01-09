UUTH Resident Doctors Join Nationwide Strike

Credibility Score: 85/100

Resident doctors at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) have formally announced their decision to join the nationwide strike declared by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), a move expected to significantly disrupt healthcare services across Akwa Ibom State.

Naija247News reports that the decision followed an emergency general meeting of the Association of Resident Doctors, UUTH chapter, held on Thursday in Uyo, where members unanimously resolved to comply with the directive of the national body. The strike is scheduled to commence in the early hours of Monday, January 12, 2026.

A communiqué issued after the meeting and jointly signed by the association’s President, Dr Ekomobong Udoh, and General Secretary, Dr Kenneth Ikott, confirmed that resident doctors at the facility would participate fully in the industrial action. Naija247News gathered that, in line with NARD’s resolution, the doctors will also stage a peaceful protest within the hospital premises by 9am on Monday.

According to the communiqué, the emergency meeting was convened to deliberate on resolutions reached during the NARD Extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) virtual meeting held on January 2, 2026. After extensive discussions, the congress resolved to activate what NARD has termed the Total, Indefinite and Comprehensive Strike (TICS) 2.0.

Naija247News understands that the decision was driven by the Federal Government’s failure to fully implement the Memorandum of Understanding signed with resident doctors in November 2025. Dr Udoh explained that the strike, carrying the slogan “No Implementation, No Going Back,” would only be suspended when all agreed demands are met.

The demands, according to the doctors, include the reinstatement of the so-called “FTH Lokoja Five,” payment of outstanding promotion and salary arrears, and the full implementation of the professional allowance table, with arrears captured in the 2026 budget. Other key issues include official clarification on skipping and entry-level placement by the Federal Ministry of Health, as well as the issuance of relevant circulars to hospital chief executives.

Additional demands listed include the reintroduction and implementation of the Specialist Allowance, resolution of persistent delays in the payment of house officers’ salaries and arrears, recategorisation of membership certificates, and the issuance of certificates after Part I examinations by the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria.

Naija247News reports that resident doctors are also demanding the commencement of locum and work-hours regulation committees and the resumption, as well as timely conclusion, of the long-stalled Collective Bargaining Agreement process.

As the strike looms, patients and healthcare stakeholders in Akwa Ibom and beyond are bracing for the impact, with many hoping that urgent dialogue between the Federal Government and resident doctors will avert a prolonged shutdown of critical medical services.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com