Usyk Backs Joshua to Return to Boxing After Tragic Death of Friends in Nigeria Crash

Updated: Jan 17, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ASO ROCK, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria, Jan. 17, 2026 (Naija247news) –

Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has publicly backed Anthony Joshua to return to professional boxing following the tragic car crash in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two of the British-Nigerian boxer’s close friends.

Joshua, a former two-time heavyweight world champion, was a passenger in a black Lexus involved in a fatal collision with a stationary truck along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway near Makun last month. The accident resulted in the deaths of Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, both longtime friends and key members of Joshua’s inner circle.

The incident sparked widespread speculation about whether the 36-year-old would step away from the sport permanently.

However, Usyk — who defeated Joshua in back-to-back world title fights in 2021 and 2022 — revealed he has since spoken directly with his former rival and believes retirement is unlikely.

“I’ve already spoken with him,” Usyk said in comments to Ready to Fight.

“I heard a desire to continue in his voice – for the friends he lost and for the chance to live that the Lord gave him.”

⸻

‘They Watch Over Us,’ Says Usyk

Usyk, drawing parallels with personal losses from Ukraine’s ongoing conflict, said the memory of fallen loved ones often becomes a source of strength rather than withdrawal.

“Once I spoke with the mother of my fallen comrade, and she told me: ‘Oleksandr, he would be very proud that you are continuing your work; he will watch you from heaven,’” Usyk said.

“And I think that is what happens. Not just with him, but with all my loved ones who passed away defending our country. They are my guardian angels who help me in the ring.”

⸻

Future Fights on Hold as Healing Takes Priority

Joshua had been widely expected to face Tyson Fury in a blockbuster all-British heavyweight showdown this year, but those plans have now been placed on hold.

His promoter, Eddie Hearn, confirmed that no immediate discussions about Joshua’s boxing future are taking place, stressing that the priority is the fighter’s emotional and mental recovery.

“He will need his time physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually, before he makes a decision on his future,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“I do think he will want to return to boxing, but that will be his decision when the time is right.”

Hearn added that the tragedy was “not normal” and described it as “heartbreaking for all involved.”

⸻

Signs of Gradual Return

Earlier this week, Joshua posted a short training video from Dubai, offering a subtle indication of his mindset. The clip was captioned simply: “Mental strength therapy.”

While no timeline has been set for a return to competition, Usyk’s comments suggest the former champion may eventually channel his grief into renewed purpose inside the ring.