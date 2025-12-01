Usman-Led Labour Party Faction Submits 34-Member Interim Leadership List to INEC, Escalating Party Crisis

ABUJA, Dec. 1, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Senator Nenadi Usman-led faction of the Labour Party (LP) has formally submitted a 34-member Interim National Working Committee (INWC) list to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), intensifying the ongoing leadership dispute within the party.

The submission, jointly signed by Usman as Interim National Chairman and Darlington Nwokocha as Interim National Secretary, was addressed to INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan and stamped as received on Friday, November 28, 2025. The faction cited the Labour Party constitution and the July 18, 2025, National Executive Council (NEC) resolution as the basis for their authority, claiming the NEC empowered them to constitute the party’s interim national leadership.

“We are pleased to forward herewith the names and designations of the reconstituted members of the Interim National Leadership in line with the LP constitution and the statutory NEC resolutions of July 18, 2025,” Usman wrote in the cover letter, urging INEC to “take legal and official notice” of the list.

The Usman-led faction stressed that the new 34-member roster supersedes an earlier abridged list submitted in August and the list recently submitted by rival Julius Abure’s faction. The submission came a day after Abure convened his own NEC meeting, attended by INEC officials and former vice-presidential candidate Datti Baba-Ahmed, where he reaffirmed his claim as the party’s national chairman.

Key figures backing the Usman-Nwokocha faction include Abia State Governor Alex Otti and 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi. The newly submitted INWC list features senior positions such as Deputy National Chairman (TUC) Mohammed Misau, Deputy National Chairman (Female) Mrs. Nike Oriola, and Deputy National Chairman (NLC) Prof. Theophilus Ndubuaku.

With both factions presenting competing leadership lists to INEC, the internal crisis in the Labour Party shows no sign of abating, leaving the commission to navigate another complex political dispute.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.