US to Control Venezuelan Oil “Indefinitely” After Abducting Maduro, Trump Promises Billions for American Products!

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Washington, DC – In a stunning escalation, the United States has announced it will control Venezuelan oil sales indefinitely and decide how the proceeds are spent, days after President Donald Trump’s administration abducted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The US Department of Energy said on Wednesday that it had “begun marketing” Venezuelan oil globally, with all revenue first settling in US-controlled accounts at recognized international banks. “These funds will be disbursed for the benefit of the American people and the Venezuelan people at the discretion of the US government,” it added.

Trump himself weighed in, declaring on Truth Social that Venezuela will use the funds to buy “ONLY American Made Products”, including agricultural goods, medicines, medical devices, and energy infrastructure.

The US seizure comes amid months of pressure on Maduro, including naval blockades and the interception of several oil tankers in violation of US sanctions. Earlier on Wednesday, US forces seized two vessels linked to Venezuelan oil, including a Russian-flagged tanker in the North Atlantic.

US officials outlined a three-phase plan: the first phase involves oil sales under US control; the second phase grants US companies access to the Venezuelan market and a national reconciliation process; and the third phase envisions a political transition.

Experts warn the moves may violate international law, including the right of peoples to self-determination and sovereignty over natural resources. UN specialists cautioned against exploiting Venezuela’s vast oil reserves under the guise of regime change or foreign occupation.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan authorities remain silent, with Vice President Delcy Rodriguez sworn in as acting president, insisting “there is no foreign agent governing Venezuela,” even as political tensions and uncertainty persist. Analysts warn the Venezuelan military’s position could determine the ultimate success or failure of the US plan.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor - Geopolitics & Foreign Affairs Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.