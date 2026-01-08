US Special Forces Seize Russian-Venezuelan Oil Tanker in Atlantic, Moscow Furious!

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

North Atlantic – In a dramatic show of military might, US special forces have seized a Russian-flagged oil tankerwith ties to Venezuela after weeks of pursuit, sparking sharp rebukes from Moscow.

The vessel, Marinera—formerly known as the Bella-1—was intercepted on Wednesday for “violations of US sanctions,” according to the US European Command. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth tweeted that “the blockade of sanctioned and illicit Venezuelan oil remains in FULL EFFECT – anywhere in the world.”

US authorities said the tanker, part of a “shadow fleet” ferrying oil for countries like Venezuela, Russia, and Iran, had repeatedly evaded attempts by the US Coast Guard to board it, including during a Caribbean interception in December.

Russian media reported that US forces boarded the Marinera from a helicopter, while a Russian submarine and warship were nearby, though no direct confrontation occurred. The Russian Transport Ministry condemned the seizure as a violation of maritime law, citing the 1982 UN Law of the Sea.

Tracking data showed the tanker approaching Iceland’s exclusive economic zone before capture. Moscow warned the heightened US-NATO attention toward the vessel is “disproportionate to its peaceful status.”

The Marinera had been sanctioned in 2024 for allegedly transporting cargo linked to Hezbollah. The operation comes days after the US abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, part of Trump’s reported plan to control Venezuela’s oil reserves. Trump has vowed that Venezuela will deliver 30–50 million barrels of oil to the United States.

In a related development, US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem confirmed the capture of a second vessel, the Panama-flagged M Sophia, seized near the Caribbean. The tanker had been moving Venezuelan oil to China in “dark mode”, turning off its transponder to avoid detection.

Naija247news described the seizures as a significant escalation, highlighting the US campaign against sanctioned oil tankers and Venezuela’s energy resources.

Reporting by David Okoroafor - Geopolitics & Foreign Affairs Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.