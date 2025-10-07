Menu
Geopolitics

US Sends Second “Third-Country” Deportation Flight to Eswatini Amid Rights Concerns

By: Naija247news

Date:

The United States has sent a second “third-country” deportation flight to Eswatini, the tiny mountain kingdom in Southern Africa, ignoring mounting human rights concerns.

Eswatini’s government confirmed on Monday that it had received ten deportees from the US who were not nationals of the kingdom, following an earlier group of five sent in July. The White House said the individuals had committed serious crimes, including murder and rape, and therefore “do not belong in the United States.”

Neither the US nor Eswatini disclosed the nationalities of those arriving Monday. However, US-based immigration lawyer Tin Thanh Nguyen said the group included three people from Vietnam, one from the Philippines, and one from Cambodia. Nguyen, representing two of Monday’s deportees and two from the previous group, said he had been unable to communicate with any of them.

“I cannot call them. I cannot email them. I cannot communicate through local counsel because the Eswatini government blocks all attorney access,” Nguyen told Reuters.

Rights groups have criticized the treatment of the first deportees, which included individuals from Vietnam, Jamaica, Laos, Cuba, and Yemen, highlighting reports that some were kept in solitary confinement without access to lawyers.

The Trump administration has increasingly relied on sending deportees to third countries when returning them to their home nations is legally challenging. Other countries that have received US “third-country” deportees include South Sudan, Ghana, and Rwanda.

Activists in Eswatini have condemned the government’s secretive agreement with the US and launched a legal challenge to block the arrangement. In response, the Eswatini Department of Correctional Services stated it is “committed to the humane treatment of all persons in its custody” and said the deportees will remain in correctional facilities until they can be repatriated.

Observers warn that this controversial practice could leave deportees stranded in countries where they do not speak the language, lack legal recourse, and face uncertain futures, raising serious human rights and humanitarian concerns.

