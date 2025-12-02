US Senator Proposes Law to End Dual Citizenship, Thousands of Nigerians at Risk

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2025 (Naija247news) – A United States lawmaker has introduced a controversial bill seeking to abolish dual citizenship for American nationals, a move that could directly affect thousands of Nigerians who hold both U.S. and Nigerian passports.

Sen. Bernie Moreno, a Colombian-born Republican who renounced his former citizenship years ago, unveiled the Exclusive Citizenship Act of 2025, arguing that maintaining multiple nationalities creates “conflicts of interest and divided loyalties” among U.S. citizens.

“One of the greatest honours of my life was when I became an American citizen at 18, the first opportunity I could do so,” Moreno said in a statement. “It was an honour to pledge an Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America — and only to the United States of America. Being an American citizen is an honour and a privilege, and if you want to be an American, it’s all or nothing. It’s time to end dual citizenship for good.”

Moreno, now one of Congress’ vocal immigration hardliners, insists that exclusive allegiance is essential for national integrity and public trust.

If enacted, the legislation would have sweeping implications for high-profile dual citizens, including U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, who retains Slovenian citizenship, as well as tens of thousands of immigrants who maintain ties to their home countries.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security naturalisation data released in July shows that 38,890 Nigerians became naturalised American citizens between 2021 and 2023, placing Nigeria 13th among countries with the highest number of new U.S. citizens — and the only African nation in the top 20.

Under Nigerian law, citizens by birth are permitted to hold dual nationality without renouncing their Nigerian citizenship, a policy that has encouraged many diaspora Nigerians to maintain both passports.

The bill surfaces amid heightened political debate over U.S. immigration policy. Months earlier, President Donald Trump issued an executive order seeking to deny automatic U.S. citizenship to children of undocumented immigrants born in the country. The directive was immediately challenged by 18 states and several civil-rights groups, who argue it violates the 14th Amendment, which guarantees birthright citizenship. The order remains frozen under ongoing court battles.

With Congress divided and legal experts predicting fierce constitutional challenges, it remains unclear whether Moreno’s proposal will advance beyond the committee stage. For now, affected communities — including the large Nigerian diaspora — are watching closely.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.