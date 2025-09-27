US Restores 5-Year Visa Validity for Ghanaians, Nigeria Still Faces Restrictions Amid Deportee Dispute

Naija247news – The United States has restored the maximum validity periods for all categories of nonimmigrant visas for Ghanaian nationals, rolling back restrictions first imposed under the Trump administration. But in a sharp contrast, Nigerian applicants continue to face tight limitations as Abuja resists U.S. pressure to accept deported migrants, including Venezuelan detainees.

Ghana Secures Diplomatic Breakthrough

The U.S. Embassy in Accra confirmed over the weekend that Ghanaian travelers will now enjoy extended visa privileges. The B1/B2 visitor visa has been restored to a five-year validity with multiple entries, while F1 student visas now carry a maximum four-year validity, also with multiple entries.

“The U.S. Embassy is pleased to announce that the maximum validity periods for all categories of nonimmigrant visas for Ghanaians have been restored to their previous lengths,” the embassy stated in an official post.

Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Samuel Ablakwa, celebrated the development, calling it a diplomatic victory achieved after “months of high-level negotiations.” He noted that the reversal also comes with “enhanced consular privileges” that will make academic and business exchanges between Ghana and the U.S. smoother.

The breakthrough was reportedly communicated directly to Ablakwa during a meeting with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Nigeria’s Visa Policy Still Restricted

While Ghanaians welcome the reversal, Nigerians remain under stricter U.S. visa rules. In July, the U.S. Consulate in Lagos confirmed that most nonimmigrant visas for Nigerians are now limited to single entry with a three-month validity.

The State Department explained that the restrictions form part of a reciprocity policy, which is constantly reviewed and adjusted depending on bilateral agreements. However, diplomatic sources suggest Washington’s stance is also linked to Nigeria’s refusal to accept deported migrants from the U.S.

Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar has publicly rejected U.S. overtures, especially reports that Nigeria was asked to resettle Venezuelan prisoners deported from American prisons. “It would be difficult for countries like Nigeria to accept Venezuelan prisoners. We have enough problems of our own; we cannot accept deportees to Nigeria. We already have 230 million people,” Tuggar stated in a televised interview.

Ghana Agrees to Accept West African Deportees

Meanwhile, former Ghanaian President John Mahama confirmed that his government agreed to U.S. requests to accept deported West African nationals. “We were approached by the U.S. to accept third-party nationals who were being removed, and we agreed with them that West African nationals were acceptable. All our fellow West African nationals don’t need visas to come to our country,” Mahama explained.

This concession is believed to have paved the way for the restoration of Ghana’s visa privileges, even as Nigeria continues to hold firm against external pressures.

Policy Implications for West Africa

The diverging approaches between Ghana and Nigeria highlight the diplomatic balancing act African states face in managing U.S. relations while protecting domestic interests. For Ghana, the concessions open the door for stronger academic and business links with the U.S., while Nigeria risks prolonged restrictions that could affect students, entrepreneurs, and frequent travelers.

For now, Nigerians applying for nonimmigrant visas must contend with single-entry approvals, shorter stays, and uncertain prospects for policy reversal.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.