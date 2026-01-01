US Lawmaker Condemns ISWAP Threat Against Nigerian Christians

A United States lawmaker has strongly condemned a reported threat by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) against Christians in Nigeria, describing the situation as clear religious persecution.

Rep. Riley M. Moore, a Republican from West Virginia, reacted on Thursday via his official X (formerly Twitter) account to reports that ISWAP released an image showing a Christian village in Adamawa State engulfed in flames, accompanied by a statement declaring that Christians across Nigeria are “legitimate targets.”

“If there were any remaining doubts that Christians in Nigeria are being targeted for their faith in Jesus Christ, this should end that debate,” Moore wrote.

He added, “This isn’t about land usage, ‘climate change,’ or any other argument the Left wants to make. This is persecution of our brothers and sisters for their faith in Christ, plain and simple.”

The extremist group allegedly warned that Christians could “spare their blood” by converting to Islam or by paying the jizyah tax, a levy historically imposed on non-Muslims under extremist interpretations of Islamic rule. Moore noted that the threat mirrors tactics used by ISIS in other parts of the world, emphasizing that Nigerian Christians “will not bend the knee to anyone but our Lord and Savior.”

The congressman also expressed support for ongoing U.S. engagement with Nigeria to combat extremist violence. He praised the Biden administration’s cooperation with Nigerian authorities, stating, “Thankfully, @POTUS is continuing to work in cooperation with the Nigerian government to stop these Islamic radicals and defend our brothers and sisters in Christ.”

Nigeria’s northeast has long been plagued by attacks from jihadist groups, including Boko Haram and its offshoot ISWAP. Human rights organisations and religious freedom advocates have repeatedly warned that Christian communities are disproportionately targeted, though the Nigerian government emphasizes that the conflict involves terrorism, banditry, and communal tensions.

Moore’s comments join growing calls from U.S. lawmakers and advocacy groups for increased international attention to religious persecution in Nigeria and stronger measures to protect vulnerable communities.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.