US Government Shutdown Causes Flight Delays, Staffing Shortages at Burbank and Other Airports

The ongoing US government shutdown has caused widespread flight delays and cancellations at Hollywood Burbank Airport and other airports across the country, as staffing shortages among air traffic controllers intensify.

At Burbank Airport, air traffic control was unmanned for nearly six hours and temporarily managed remotely due to the shortage of personnel. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that some air traffic controllers are calling in sick as the shutdown — now in its seventh day — adds stress on essential workers. He estimated that staffing has occasionally dropped to 50% in some areas.

Air traffic controllers are considered essential employees and are required to continue working without pay during government shutdowns.

Flight data from FlightAware showed that about 1,800 US flights and 12,000 domestic and international flights had been delayed as of Tuesday afternoon. Staffing shortages on Monday affected airports including Newark, Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas, and Burbank, causing delays ranging from 40 to 60 minutes.

The shutdown began on October 1 after Republican and Democratic lawmakers failed to resolve a budget dispute. It remains unclear when Congress will break the deadlock. Approximately 40% of the federal workforce — around 750,000 people — are expected to be placed on unpaid leave, while essential government workers continue working without pay.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA), which represents over 20,000 controllers, engineers, and aviation safety professionals, warned that failure to show up for duty could result in termination. “Participating in a job action could result in removal from federal service,” the union posted on its website. “It is not only illegal, but it also undermines NATCA’s credibility and severely weakens our ability to effectively advocate for you and your families.”

Duffy noted a “slight tick” in absences among air traffic controllers, emphasizing that safety is the priority even if delays or cancellations occur. He added that essential workers should be able to focus on their jobs without worrying about pay. “Now what they think about as they’re controlling our airspace is: ‘How am I going to pay my mortgage?’” he said.

The current shutdown has already strained US air travel, echoing disruptions seen during the 2019 government shutdown. At that time, several air traffic controllers stayed home, temporarily shutting down travel at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. The shutdown, which lasted 35 days, ultimately ended after then-President Donald Trump signed a short-term spending bill following mounting pressure from airline disruptions.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.