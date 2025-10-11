Menu
Geopolitics

US and Qatar Sign Agreement for Emiri Air Force Facility at Idaho Base

By: Naija247news

Date:

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced on Friday that the United States and Qatar have signed a letter of agreement to construct a Qatari Emiri Air Force facility at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho.

The announcement was made during a Pentagon meeting with Qatari Defence Minister Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, amid ongoing efforts to mediate a Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Hegseth praised Qatar’s role in the ceasefire, which took effect on Friday, stating, “No one other than President [Donald] Trump could have achieved the peace that we believe will be a lasting peace in Gaza, and Qatar played a substantial role from the beginning.”

Sheikh Saoud also commended the US-Qatar partnership, noting that the ceasefire deal demonstrates what can be achieved when Washington collaborates with regional partners such as Egypt and Turkiye, built on “courage and trust.”

Facility Purpose and Operations

The facility in Idaho will host Qatari F-15 fighter planes and pilots, enhancing combined training, operational lethality, and interoperability with the US Air Force.

Qatar’s media attache to the US, Ali al-Ansari, clarified that the facility “will not be a Qatari airbase”. Qatar has made a 10-year commitment to construct and maintain the dedicated facility within the US base, aimed at advanced training and joint operational readiness.

Al-Ansari added that the agreement mirrors programs the US has with other international allies and is expected to generate hundreds of American jobs during construction and maintenance.

Several European countries, Singapore, Turkiye, and NATO member states maintain similar arrangements at US bases. Qatar itself hosts the largest US Air Force base in the Middle East, Al Udeid Air Base, and was designated a major non-NATO ally by former President Joe Biden in 2022.

Security and Regional Context

Qatar has faced attacks while mediating the Gaza conflict. In June, Iran launched an airstrike on Al Udeid, targeting a communications dome. In September, Israel attacked a Qatari neighborhood hosting a Hamas negotiating delegation, killing a member of Qatar’s internal security forces.

President Trump condemned the Israeli attack and subsequently signed an executive order stating that any armed attack on Qatar’s territory, sovereignty, or critical infrastructure would be considered a threat to US national security, with Washington pledging diplomatic, economic, and military responses as necessary.

The US-Qatar facility in Idaho is part of broader strategic cooperation aimed at strengthening defense capabilities, advancing regional security, and reinforcing joint readiness between the two nations.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

