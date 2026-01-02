University of The Gambia Honours Adesina With Renamed Agriculture Faculty

The University of The Gambia has renamed its School of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences after former African Development Bank (AfDB) President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, in recognition of his transformative contributions to food security and development across Africa.

Naija247News gathered that Gambian President Adama Barrow on Wednesday unveiled the new nameplate officially designating the faculty as the Dr Akinwumi Adesina School of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences. The ceremony, attended by senior government officials, academics and development partners, underscored the growing continental appreciation of Adesina’s leadership legacy during his tenure as AfDB president between 2015 and 2025.

Naija247News understands that under Adesina’s watch, the AfDB implemented the High 5s development agenda, which helped advance electrification, agricultural productivity, industrialisation, regional integration and quality of life across Africa. Bank records show that more than 535 million people benefited from the initiatives rolled out during this period, while the Bank’s capital base rose from $93 billion to $318 billion, all while retaining a coveted AAA credit rating.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, President Barrow praised Adesina’s “visionary leadership and enduring commitment to Africa’s agricultural transformation,” stressing that renaming the faculty would inspire future generations of African scholars and innovators. The AfDB’s Feed Africa Strategy alone, Naija247News reports, supported food security initiatives reaching over 104 million people across the continent.

The Gambia was also a direct beneficiary of AfDB interventions under Adesina, including financing for the landmark Senegambia Bridge, which has significantly boosted trade and connectivity between The Gambia and Senegal.

In a letter of appreciation to President Barrow, Adesina described the gesture as “an exceptional honour,” thanking the Gambian authorities and the university community for their recognition. He added that the move would further motivate him to continue championing agricultural transformation and inclusive growth across Africa.

Naija247News gathered that this is not the first time The Gambia has recognised Adesina’s impact. In 2023, President Barrow conferred on him the country’s highest national honour for his contributions to economic development and food security.

The University of The Gambia says the renaming is also intended to challenge students to emulate the values of innovation, service and excellence embodied by Adesina, values many believe are central to the continent’s drive toward sustainable growth and resilience.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.