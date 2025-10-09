University of Ibadan, UNILAG Shine as Okebukola Hails Nigeria’s Return to Global Elite in 2026 Times Higher Education Rankings

By Naija247news Education Correspondent

October 9, 2025 | Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria’s higher education system has recorded a significant rebound on the global stage as the University of Ibadan (UI) and the University of Lagos (UNILAG) broke into the top 1000 universities in the world in the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, marking a milestone in the nation’s academic resurgence.

The announcement, released on Thursday via THE’s official portal, ranked the University of Ibadan between 801 and 1000 globally, reclaiming its long-lost position as Nigeria’s best university, while the University of Lagos made its debut in the same band — both earning a commendable overall score range of 35.5 to 38.9.

The recognition, analysts say, signals renewed global visibility for Nigerian universities after years of underrepresentation in international rankings, and underscores the gradual impact of ongoing reforms in the education sector.

Okebukola Applauds Progress, Calls It a Step Forward

Reacting to the development, Professor Emeritus Peter Okebukola, Chairman of the Nigerian Universities Ranking Advisory Committee (NURAC) and a former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), lauded the progress as “a clear step forward” for Nigerian academia.

“This is an improvement over the 2025 league tables, where only one Nigerian university — Covenant University — was ranked among the top 1000 and the best in Nigeria,” Okebukola said in a statement issued in Abuja.

He noted that the improvement reflects “the growing global competitiveness of public universities” and the “cumulative benefits of quality assurance initiatives and research reforms” implemented by the NUC and Nigerian institutions in recent years.

According to him, the Times Higher Education World University Rankings deploys 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators grouped under five key pillars — teaching (the learning environment), research environment, research quality, international outlook, and industry impact — to measure the performance of over 2,100 institutions worldwide.

Oxford Leads Again as Harvard Slips

Globally, Oxford University retained the number one position for the 10th consecutive year, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Princeton University, University of Cambridge, Harvard University, and Stanford University.

“Interestingly, Harvard, which had maintained a consistent lead in the early years of the ranking, slipped to the fifth position and yielded to Oxford, which retains the top spot for a decade running — driven by its strong research environment score,” Okebukola observed.

The Nigerian scholar further highlighted that the 2026 rankings reveal subtle shifts in global research influence, with Asian universities — notably in China, Singapore, and South Korea — steadily climbing in impact and international reputation.

Nigeria’s Performance Breakdown

Okebukola, who once chaired the Governing Board of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), provided a detailed breakdown of Nigeria’s placement in the 2026 rankings.

Among the top 1200 universities globally are:

Bayero University Kano (BUK)

Covenant University (CU)

Landmark University

These institutions share an overall score range of 32.1 – 35.4, just below the UI-UNILAG cluster.

Following them are Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Federal University of Technology, Minna, University of Ilorin, University of Jos, and University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) — all positioned within the 1201–1500 category.

However, Okebukola cautioned that the 2026 results also reflect a “slight underperformance,” as four Nigerian universities appeared in the 1200 bracket in 2025, compared to three this year.

“While the upward movement of UI and UNILAG is commendable, we must intensify reforms and investments to ensure that more Nigerian institutions break into the top 1000 by 2027,” he said.

Private Universities Hold Ground in THE Impact Rankings

The former NUC boss also drew attention to THE’s Impact Rankings, which assess institutions based on their contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“In the Impact Rankings, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) has maintained a consistent lead over the years,” Okebukola noted, describing ABUAD as “a model for excellence in private tertiary education in Africa.”

He added that Nigeria continues to perform impressively in THE’s Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings, where institutions like Redeemer’s University and University of Ilorin have earned recognition for innovation, teaching quality, and industry partnerships.

UI Reclaims Top Spot in Nigeria

For the University of Ibadan, the latest ranking represents a comeback to the position it last held in 2023, after slipping behind Covenant University for two years.

THE’s data shows that UI’s improvement was driven by stronger citation impact, a more internationalized faculty, and enhanced research output across humanities, health sciences, and social science disciplines.

UI’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Kayode Adebowale, expressed delight at the ranking, attributing the success to the institution’s “relentless focus on research, innovation, and academic excellence.”

“This achievement is not just about Ibadan — it is about Nigeria reclaiming its intellectual space in the global knowledge economy,” Adebowale said.

UNILAG Excels in Research Quality

Close behind UI, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) emerged second in Nigeria and within the same global 801–1000 band. THE’s report highlights that UNILAG achieved the highest score in research quality among Nigerian institutions, scoring 66.7 — a feat analysts attribute to its strong postgraduate ecosystem and collaborations with international partners.

UNILAG’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, hailed the recognition as “a validation of hard work, faculty excellence, and strategic partnerships.”

“We are committed to sustaining this momentum through increased publication output, innovation-driven curricula, and robust international research collaborations,” she said.

Global Competition Intensifies

The 2026 Times Higher Education survey covered 2,191 universities from 115 countries, analyzing over 174.9 million citations drawn from 18.7 million research publications. Responses from 108,000 scholars worldwideformed part of the dataset.

Observers note that the increasing number of institutions competing for visibility makes it harder for developing nations to climb the ladder, as research funding, digital infrastructure, and international collaboration remain decisive factors.

According to education policy analyst Dr. Bayo Oladimeji, Nigeria’s modest rise is “a small victory in a marathon.”

“What we are witnessing is the fruit of consistency. Nigerian universities are improving their research visibility and international networks. But to compete with global leaders, we must fund laboratories, digitize libraries, and retain our best brains,” Oladimeji told Naija247news.

Analysts Call for Funding and Policy Reforms

Experts say the latest results should spur the Federal Government to increase investment in higher education and ensure implementation of the Nigerian University System Innovation Ranking Framework (NUSIRF) launched in 2024.

Dr. Sarah Etuk, a higher education researcher at the University of Calabar, said the rankings show “promise but not perfection.”

“The government must now focus on the trifecta of funding, faculty welfare, and research collaboration. These are the levers that move rankings,” she argued.

She added that Nigeria’s tertiary education system, with over 260 universities, “has enough intellectual capital to break into the top 500 — if given the right tools.”

Looking Ahead: The Road to 2027

Okebukola reaffirmed that NURAC will continue to work with the NUC, vice-chancellors, and private stakeholders to align Nigerian institutions with global standards.

“We are not chasing numbers; we are building quality. Rankings are reflections, not objectives. Our goal is to make Nigerian universities globally competitive while remaining locally relevant,” he said.

As the global education landscape continues to evolve, experts believe Nigeria’s steady ascent in the rankings could inspire renewed confidence among students, attract research funding, and boost the country’s intellectual capital in the knowledge economy.

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity.



Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.