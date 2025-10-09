University of Ibadan Reclaims Nigeria’s Top Spot in 2026 Times Higher Education World University Rankings

The University of Ibadan (UI) has reclaimed its position as Nigeria’s top-ranked university in the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, marking a major comeback for the 75-year-old institution after two years out of the country’s top spot.

According to the global ranking published on THE’s official website on Thursday, UI is placed in the 801–1,000 bandglobally — leading all Nigerian institutions and ahead of its closest rival, the University of Lagos (UNILAG), which shares the same global band.

The new rankings assessed 2,191 universities across 115 countries, measuring performance across 18 indicators in five key areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry impact, and international outlook.

UI’s Comeback and UNILAG’s Research Strength

The University of Ibadan’s resurgence comes after it ranked fourth in the 2025 edition, overtaking private contender Covenant University, which had led the national table in both 2024 and 2025.

Meanwhile, UNILAG earned special recognition for its strong research performance, posting a research quality score of 66.7, the highest among Nigerian universities.

Speaking on the achievement, Professor Emeritus Peter Okebukola, Chairman of the Nigerian Universities Ranking Advisory Committee (NURAC) and former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), described the result as “a positive reflection of renewed academic resilience and governance reforms within Nigeria’s public universities.”

“This is a significant improvement compared to 2025 when only Covenant University appeared among the global top 1000,” Okebukola said. “The inclusion of both the University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos this year shows Nigeria is regaining its competitive global research edge.”

Full Nigerian Rankings in THE 2026 Edition

Below are the 51 Nigerian universities featured in the 2026 World University Rankings, grouped by performance bands:

Top 1000

University of Ibadan (801–1000)

University of Lagos (801–1000)

1001–1200 Band

Bayero University, Kano (BUK)

Covenant University (CU)

Landmark University

1201–1500 Band

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria

Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMinna)

University of Ilorin (UNILORIN)

University of Jos (UNIJOS)

University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

1501+ Band

Babcock University

Delta State University, Abraka

Ekiti State University

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB)

Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)

Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO)

Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE)

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH)

Lagos State University (LASU)

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK)

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

University of Benin (UNIBEN)

University of Calabar (UNICAL)

University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT)

Unranked or Evaluated Institutions

Admiralty University, Akwa Ibom State University, Al-Hikmah University, Augustine University, Bauchi State University, Bayelsa Medical University, Baze University, Bowen University, Fountain University, Lead City University, Redeemer’s University, Rivers State University, and several others.

How Nigerian Universities Performed Globally

Globally, Oxford University retained its No. 1 ranking for the tenth consecutive year, followed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Princeton University, University of Cambridge, Harvard University, and Stanford University.

Harvard’s slip to fifth position, Okebukola noted, underscores a global reshuffling driven by “changing funding models and data-driven assessments.”

The Times Higher Education methodology uses a balance of qualitative and quantitative metrics, analyzing 174.9 million citations from 18.7 million research publications and survey feedback from over 108,000 scholars worldwide.

Experts React: ‘A Sign of Renewed Investment in Public Institutions’

Education economist and governance expert Dr. Tunde Adeyemi told Naija247news that UI and UNILAG’s re-entry into the top 1000 marks “a quiet but encouraging validation of Nigeria’s ongoing university reforms.”

“We’re beginning to see results from the TetFund interventions and policy shifts aimed at improving research infrastructure,” Adeyemi said. “However, sustainability will depend on consistent funding, academic freedom, and strong international partnerships.”

Similarly, Professor Funmi Adeyeye, a policy analyst at the University of Ibadan, said the achievement would “boost international confidence” in Nigerian higher education.

“UI’s strong research visibility and UNILAG’s innovation pipeline show that Nigeria can still produce globally competitive academic output despite limited resources,” she said.

Covenant University’s Private Sector Strength

While public universities dominated the top positions, Covenant University retained its lead in industry engagement— a metric measuring how institutions translate research into practical partnerships with businesses and technology hubs.

“Our strength lies in innovation transfer and employability,” said a Covenant University spokesperson. “We bridge the gap between academia and industry — a model many African universities can emulate.”

Challenges Remain Despite ProgressDespite the progress, experts say Nigerian universities still face significant challenges, including unstable funding, poor infrastructure, and frequent strikes.

“Ranking improvements are encouraging, but the systemic issues—brain drain, limited grants, and underinvestment—must be addressed,” said Dr. Nkechi Uzo, a researcher at the University of Lagos.

Global Significance and Next Steps

The ranking has renewed conversations about Nigeria’s global academic competitiveness. For instance, Bayero University Kano scored highest among Nigerian institutions for international outlook, reflecting successful collaboration with foreign researchers and students.

Okebukola concluded by urging universities not to rest on their laurels but to “leverage these results to attract international funding and foster sustainable research networks.”

“This recognition should motivate others to rise above mediocrity and embrace excellence as a standard, not an exception,” he added.

Key Takeaways:

UI and UNILAG ranked within the top 1000 globally — the only Nigerian universities in this band.

Covenant University and Landmark University follow in the 1001–1200 range.

Oxford University remains world No. 1 for the 10th year running.

51 Nigerian institutions were assessed, showing steady but uneven progress

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.