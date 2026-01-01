University of Gambia Names Agriculture School After Dr. Akinwumi Adesina

Lagos, Jan. 1, 2026 (Naija247news) – The University of Gambia has renamed its School of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences in honour of former President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, in recognition of his contributions to agriculture and food security across Africa.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by Mr. Victor Oladokun and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Lagos. President Adama Barrow unveiled a plaque on Wednesday formally designating the faculty as the Dr. Akinwumi Adesina School of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Barrow said the renaming reflected The Gambia’s appreciation of Adesina’s “visionary leadership and lasting contributions to Africa’s agricultural transformation.”

During his tenure as AfDB President from 2015 to 2025, Adesina spearheaded wide-ranging reforms that advanced economic development across the continent. Under his leadership, the Bank rolled out the High 5s development agenda: Light Up and Power Africa, Feed Africa, Integrate Africa, Industrialise Africa, and Improve the Quality of Life of Africans — initiatives that impacted over 535 million people.

The AfDB’s capital base also grew from $93 billion to $318 billion, the highest in its history, while retaining its AAA credit rating and winning multiple global awards. Notably, Adesina led the Feed Africa Strategy, which ensured food security for more than 104 million people and enhanced agricultural productivity across Africa.

In The Gambia, the Bank under Adesina financed the Senegambia Bridge, a landmark project that has reduced travel time between The Gambia and Senegal and boosted regional trade and integration.

The decision to rename the faculty was conveyed in a letter dated November 27, 2025, by the Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Prof. Pierre Gomez.

“Your tenure as President of the African Development Bank has been transformative, driving economic growth, poverty reduction and sustainable development across Africa,” Gomez said. He added that Adesina’s leadership in launching the Feed Africa Strategy and the Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) initiative had “revolutionised agricultural productivity and food security.”

The University said the gesture was aimed at inspiring students to emulate Adesina’s vision, determination, and commitment to Africa’s development.

In a letter of appreciation to President Barrow, Adesina described the honour as exceptional.

“It is with great humility and deep gratitude that I express my appreciation for the renaming of the School of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences in my honour,” he said.

NAN recalls that in 2023, President Barrow conferred The Gambia’s highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Republic, on Adesina in recognition of his contributions to the country and the continent.

Reporting by Naija247news Staff in Lagos, Nigeria.