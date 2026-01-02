United Methodist Church in Nigeria Ends 13-Year Leadership Crisis, Adopts Reconciliation and New Episcopal Structure

After 13 years of leadership disputes, court cases, violence and deep internal divisions, the United Methodist Church (UMC) in Nigeria has formally closed one of the most turbulent chapters in its history, following a landmark reconciliation and restructuring agreement reached by church leaders.

Naija247News gathered that the breakthrough came last Thursday during a joint session of the five Annual Conferences of the UMC Nigeria Episcopal Area, alongside mission districts from Cameroon and Senegal. The historic meeting was held on December 5, 2025, at the Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo, Taraba State.

According to a communiqué issued by the Chairman of the Communiqué and Resolution Committee, Rev. Abainitus Akila Hamman Jnr, and made available to Naija247News in Jalingo, delegates at the meeting unanimously adopted a Deed of Reconciliation as well as a comprehensive boundary demarcation report aimed at resolving long-standing jurisdictional disputes within the church.

Naija247News understands that the resolutions formally ended all pending leadership and boundary-related disagreements that have plagued the church since 2012, laying the foundation for stability, unity and renewed fellowship among members.

One of the key decisions reached at the joint session was the renaming of the Southern Nigeria Annual Conference to the Southwest Nigeria Annual Conference. Church leaders said the change was necessary to end years of confusion and rivalry arising from its similarity with the Southern Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Before the full adoption of the report, delegates voted on the headquarters of the newly renamed Southwest Nigeria Annual Conference. Mutum Biyu in Taraba State emerged as the headquarters after polling 1,315 votes, according to Naija247News reports.

The meeting also approved the creation of two Episcopal Areas in Nigeria, citing the numerical growth of the church and the need for more effective administration and pastoral oversight.

Under the new structure, the Southern Nigeria Episcopal Area, with its headquarters in Jalingo, will comprise the Southern Conference of the UMC, the Southwest Nigeria Annual Conference and the Cameroon Mission District. Meanwhile, the North-Central Nigeria Episcopal Area, headquartered in Abuja, will oversee the Central Nigeria, Northeast Nigeria and Northern Nigeria Annual Conferences, as well as the Senegal Mission District.

Naija247News gathered that the joint session further endorsed a complete re-demarcation of Nigeria’s 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory, and the mission fields in Cameroon and Senegal into five Annual Conferences. Church leaders said the move would eliminate jurisdictional conflicts, improve coordination and enhance administrative efficiency.

In preparation for the election of an additional bishop in Nigeria, expected to take place at a special session of the West Africa Regional Conference in December 2026, each Annual Conference elected four voting delegates and two alternates to represent it at the exercise.

Beyond administrative reforms, the joint session openly acknowledged that disputes surrounding the 2012 episcopal election and conference boundaries had fractured the church, disrupted fellowship and resulted in the loss of lives and property, despite interventions by the Taraba State Government and the Christian Association of Nigeria.

According to Naija247News, the Deed of Reconciliation adopted at the meeting included mutual apologies, forgiveness and a commitment to restore peace, unity and cooperation within the church. Parties also agreed to withdraw all complaints, petitions and pending legal actions, while pledging non-retaliation and mutual respect in line with Christian teachings.

To prevent a recurrence of the crisis, the agreement clearly defined conference boundaries, particularly between the Southern Conference of the UMC and the newly named Southwest Nigeria Annual Conference, with detailed descriptions of roads, communities and districts assigned to each body.

The resolutions and reconciliation deed were signed by the secretaries of the five Annual Conferences and endorsed by the Presiding Bishop of the Nigeria Episcopal Area, Bishop Ande Emmanuel, making the agreement binding on all leaders and members of the United Methodist Church in Nigeria.

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.