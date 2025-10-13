Menu
Unilorin, KWASU join nationwide strike as ASUU demands better working conditions

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

13, October 2025/Naija 247news

The University of Ilorin (Unilorin) and Kwara State University (KWASU) have joined the nationwide strike called by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over unresolved demands. The strike, which began on Monday, October 13, 2025, has brought academic activities to a halt in the two institutions.

Strike Affects Academic Activities

The strike was called in response to the Federal Government’s failure to meet ASUU’s demands, including improved working conditions, payment of withheld salaries, and increased funding for public universities. The Unilorin branch of ASUU confirmed that the strike had commenced, with staff unionists gathering at the university’s Senate Chambers to flag off the industrial action. Dr. Alex Eke, Chairman of ASUU Unilorin branch, stated that the decision to join the strike was made after a marathon congress.

ASUU’s Demands

ASUU is demanding improved working conditions, payment of 12 months’ arrears of a 25-35% salary increase, and increased funding for public universities. The union also wants the government to implement agreements previously made with ASUU. The strike is expected to continue until the Federal Government meets ASUU’s demands.

Government’s Response

The Federal Government has warned ASUU against the strike, stating that the “no work, no pay” policy will be enforced if the strike continues. However, ASUU remains resolute in its demands, with the union’s national leadership expressing optimism that the strike will yield the desired results.

The nationwide strike by ASUU has brought academic activities to a halt in Unilorin and KWASU, adding to the growing list of universities affected by the industrial action. As the standoff continues, students, parents, and stakeholders are left wondering when the impasse will be resolved. The Federal Government must engage ASUU in meaningful dialogue to resolve the crisis and restore academic activities in the nation’s universities.

