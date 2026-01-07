UN Security Council Warns Maduro Abduction by U.S. Could Set Dangerous International Law Precedent

Published: Jan 7, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 (Naija247news) – Members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), including several long-standing allies of the United States, have warned that the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife by U.S. special forces risks setting a dangerous precedent for international law, sovereignty, and the prohibition on the use of force.

The 15-member council convened an emergency session on Monday at UN headquarters in New York, amid mounting global backlash to the U.S. operation, which Washington has described as a law-enforcement action. The meeting took place as Maduro and his wife were expected to face drug trafficking charges in a U.S. federal court, following their seizure outside U.S. territory.

Venezuela’s ambassador to the United Nations, Samuel Moncada, condemned the operation as “an illegitimate armed attack lacking any legal justification,” accusing Washington of violating the UN Charter by enforcing its domestic laws beyond its borders. His remarks were echoed by Cuba, Colombia, and permanent UNSC members Russia and China, all of whom warned that the incident could erode core principles of international order.

Cuba’s ambassador, Ernesto Soberón Guzmán, said the United States was unlawfully extending its jurisdiction through “assaults and the appropriation of assets” far from its territory, adding that similar measures had long harmed Cuba.

Russia’s UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, delivered one of the strongest rebukes, saying Washington could not “proclaim itself as some kind of supreme judge, which alone bears the right to invade any country, to label culprits, to hand down and to enforce punishments irrespective of notions of international law, sovereignty and non-intervention.”

Notably, criticism also came from traditional U.S. allies. Mexico’s ambassador, Héctor Vasconcelos, said the council had an obligation to act “decisively and without double standards,” stressing that it was for “sovereign peoples to decide their destinies,” according to a UN readout. His remarks followed recent comments by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who said “something will have to be done about Mexico” and its drug cartels in the wake of Maduro’s abduction.

Denmark, another close U.S. security partner, warned against coercive interference in Venezuela. Its ambassador, Christina Markus Lassen, said “no state should seek to influence political outcomes in Venezuela through the use or threat of force or through other means inconsistent with international law.” She added pointedly that “the inviolability of borders is not up for negotiation,” in an apparent reference to Trump’s past threats regarding the annexation of Greenland, a self-governed Danish territory.

France, a permanent member of the UNSC, also struck a critical tone, marking a shift from earlier remarks by President Emmanuel Macron, who initially suggested Venezuelans “can only rejoice” over Maduro’s capture. France’s deputy ambassador, Jay Dharmadhikari, told the council that the military operation “runs counter to the principle of peaceful dispute resolution and the principle of non-use of force.”

Other council members focused on Venezuela’s internal conditions under Maduro. Latvia’s ambassador, Sanita Pavļuta-Deslandes, described the situation in the country as “a grave threat to the security of the region and the world,” citing mass repression, corruption, organised crime, and drug trafficking.

The United Kingdom, another permanent member, said Maduro’s legitimacy was central to the crisis. UK ambassador James Kariuki stated that “Maduro’s claim to power was fraudulent,” while stopping short of endorsing the manner of his removal.

Defending the operation, U.S. ambassador Mike Waltz characterised the seizure of Maduro and his wife as a “surgical law-enforcement operation facilitated by the U.S. military against two indicted fugitives of American justice.” The White House also defended its accompanying air strikes on Venezuela and nearby waters as necessary to protect U.S. national security, citing allegations—yet to be independently proven—that Maduro supported “narcoterrorist” drug cartels.

The emergency UNSC debate underscored growing concern that the Maduro abduction, regardless of the charges involved, could weaken international norms governing sovereignty, jurisdiction, and the use of force—principles that have long underpinned the post-World War II global order.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.