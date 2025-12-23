UN expresses concern over indiscriminate abductions by bandits in Nigeria

By Tiamiyu Prudence Arobani

New York, Dec. 22, 2025 (NAN) The United Nations has expressed concern over the spate of indiscriminate abductions of civilians by bandits in Nigeria.

Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, Mr Stéphane Dujarric, said the continued attacks on civilians by bandits was unacceptable.

“We are very much concerned at the fact that so many other students, young people, young men, young women, continue to be detained by armed groups,” Dujarric said.

“And obviously, we’re continuing to see violence.”

Armed men had in November abducted at least 25 students and killed a teacher in an attack on Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi.

This was closely followed by the abduction of more than 300 school children and teachers from St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Niger.

The students in Government Secondary School in Kebbi were released by their abductors after spending about a week in their abductors’ den.

However, dozens of students of St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Niger escaped from their abductors while a total of 100 of them were released after spending two weeks in captivity.

The remaining more than 130 students were released on Dec. 21, ending their month-long ordeal.

“We’re obviously pleased that we saw a large group of students released,” Dujarric said.

“And I can tell you that the United Nations system will continue to work with the Government of Nigeria to try to address these problems.

“Notably, in terms of the safe schools programme that is in place in Nigeria.”

However, attacks on Church worshippers have continued unabated across Kogi and Kwara States in recent times.

Some of the victims, including infants, children and the aged, are still held in captivity.

The UN Spokesperson pledged continued UN collaboration with the Nigerian Government to try to address these problems. (NAN)