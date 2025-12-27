UN Condemns Maiduguri Mosque Blast, Mourns Victims of Suspected Suicide Attack

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2025 (Naija247news) — The United Nations has expressed sadness over the suspected suicide bomb attack on a mosque in Gamboru, Maiduguri, Borno State, which killed five worshippers and left at least 35 others injured during Wednesday night prayers.

Media reports and police authorities described the explosion as likely carried out by a suicide bomber, marking yet another violent incident in Nigeria’s conflict-scarred North-East.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told journalists on Friday that the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Fall, had issued a statement condoling with families of victims, and extending sympathy to the Government and people of Borno State. Fall also wished the wounded a swift and full recovery.

Dujarric said Fall joined Governor Babagana Zulum in condemning the “heinous attack” on a place of worship, and called for heightened vigilance and strengthened security measures during the festive season and beyond.

The incident adds to a series of deadly assaults in Borno this year. On Sept. 5, more than 50 civilians were killed in Darajamal, Bama LGA, during an attack by suspected non-state armed groups. Other incidents have included attacks on communities, IDP camps, farmers, fishermen, and travellers using IEDs, suicide missions and ambush tactics.

Fall reiterated the UN’s call for all parties to the conflict to protect civilians and respect international humanitarian and human rights law, especially in places of worship and public gatherings. He further affirmed the UN’s commitment to support people affected by the ongoing conflict in North-East Nigeria. (NAN)

