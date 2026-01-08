Umuahia Central Bus Terminal Nears Completion, Promises Modern Multimodal Transport – Gov. Otti

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Umuahia, Jan. 7, 2027 (NAN) — Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work at the Umuahia Central Bus Terminal, describing the project as a transformative step toward modern urban mobility in the state.

The governor made this known on Wednesday during an inspection of the project site, noting that the development was inspired by global best practices, particularly the Paddington Terminal in the United Kingdom, where rail, road, and commercial transport services converge at a single hub.

“The terminal is designed to consolidate multiple transport terminals in one location, improving efficiency, coordination, and the overall commuter experience,” Otti said.

Steady Progress, Commitment to Quality

According to the governor, construction work is progressing steadily, with consultants demonstrating strong technical competence and commitment to quality delivery. He added that while the project was not yet fully completed, visible progress suggested it could be near completion by the end of the month.

“Quality will not be sacrificed for speed. Contractors will be allowed additional time if necessary to ensure proper execution,” Otti stressed.

He assured residents that the finished facility would redefine transport infrastructure in Umuahia, enhancing commuter convenience and safety.

Multimodal Transport Hub

The Commissioner for Transport, Dr Chimezie Ukaegbu, said the terminal was conceived as a one-stop, multimodal transport hub, integrating a railway station, bus terminal, and multiple transport parks.

He confirmed that all existing motor parks in Umuahia would be relocated to the central hub, and a centralised parking system would be introduced to streamline vehicle management across the city.

“The terminal is designed to operate 24 hours, with dedicated waiting areas for commuters and travellers,” Ukaegbu said.

The commissioner also highlighted plans for a similar transport terminal in Aba, expected to be completed by May, which would replicate the multimodal hub model.

Integration with Railway Services

Dr Ukaegbu confirmed ongoing plans to relocate the railway station closer to the bus terminal, with the project design almost completed in collaboration with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC). Discussions with NRC Managing Director, Dr Kayode Opeifa, have ensured the rail component is fully integrated into the hub, facilitating seamless inter-city and intra-city transport services.

“The central hub will significantly enhance transport efficiency and improve the travel experience across the state,” the commissioner said.

Governor Otti urged residents to remain patient, expressing confidence that the completed Umuahia Central Bus Terminal would meet public expectations and serve as a benchmark for urban transport infrastructure in Nigeria.

