Umo Eno dissolves ALL boards, commissions in Akwa Ibom

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has officially dissolved all statutory and non-statutory boards and commissions operating within the state.

The directive was made public on Thursday in Uyo through a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Enobong Uwah, who confirmed that the dissolution takes immediate effect.

According to Uwah, the governor exercised his authority under Section 6 of the Statutory Boards (Special Provisions) Law, 2023, to effect the sweeping change across the governance structure.

“The governor wishes members of the dissolved boards and commissions well in their future endeavours,” the statement read.

Governor Eno also expressed appreciation for the roles played by outgoing members in advancing the goals outlined in his administration’s ARISE Agenda.

As part of the transition process, the SSG directed all former chairpersons of the affected boards and commissions to hand over state property and affairs to the most senior officers in their respective establishments.

This major development follows the governor’s earlier hint at a forthcoming shake-up during a media parley commemorating Akwa Ibom’s 37th anniversary in 2024.

At the time, Governor Eno acknowledged the contributions of his executive team, noting that the dissolution would not be a surprise to those who had served the state diligently.

He added that a valedictory session would be convened at the appropriate time to honour commissioners and board members for their dedication to the development of Akwa Ibom.

The restructuring move is seen as part of the administration’s broader agenda to reposition the state’s governance framework for enhanced efficiency and service delivery.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.