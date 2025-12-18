Umahi reaffirms Tinubu’s commitment to road dev’t, says infrastructure driving econ. recovery

By Angela Atabo

Abuja,Dec.17,2025(NAN) The Minister of Works,David Umahi, has reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s road infrastructure,assuring that road projects are being executed with due process, transparency, and long-term economic value in mind.

Speaking at a news briefing in Abuja, Umahi said the scale of road construction under Tinubu’s administration makes it impossible to list all projects within a single briefing.

He outlined an extensive rollout of federal road and bridge projects across the country, describing road infrastructure as the backbone of Nigeria’s economic recovery and national integration.

Umahi explained that the four legacy projects: the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the Sokoto-Badagry superhighway, the Trans-Saharan Highway, and the Akwanga–Jos–Bauchi–Gombe expressway among other projects made Federal Government’s presence possible in every region.

“Every route is critical because a chain is only as strong as its weakest link.

“The administration of President Bola Tinubu has prioritised roads as the catalyst that grows the GDP and no region has been left out of current infrastructure development,” the minister added.

Umahi said there were major road works in the South-East, the North-West, North-East, North-Central, South-South, and South-West; linking regions, supporting trade, and restoring confidence in public infrastructure.

“Similar large-scale road projects are ongoing nationwide, including the Sokoto–Badagry corridor, Abuja–Kaduna–Kano highway and Enugu–Onitsha expressway and Enugu–Port Harcourt road, East–West road.

“It also includes multiple bypasses and flyovers in the South-east, South-south, North-central, North-east and North-west,” he said.

Umahi stated that reinforced concrete pavement was now being adopted on major highways to ensure durability of up to 50 to 100 years, reduce maintenance costs, and promote local content through increased use of locally sourced materials.

“The president understands that roads are not just for movement; they are investments that unlock commerce, reduce travel time, and create jobs,” Umahi said.

The minister also highlighted reforms in project supervision and procurement, explaining that daily digital monitoring, independent media supervisors, and on-site verification by anti-corruption agencies have been introduced to ensure transparency and value for money.

Umahi said the Federal Government was leveraging public-private partnerships and international financing, with Nigeria often contributing about 30 per cent counterpart funding while external financiers provide the balance.

He also highlighted reforms in contract management, including stricter rules on advance payments, abolition of unjustified variation of price claims, and improved supervision using digital platforms.

The minister urged political leaders and critics to be constructive and factual in their assessments, warning against what he described as “dark counsel without knowledge.”

He maintained that while no region was claiming perfection, the current administration has laid a solid foundation for national integration through infrastructure.

He added that ongoing projects would significantly ease transportation challenges and boost economic activities across the country once completed.

Umahi appealed for patience from Nigerians, assuring that the scale of ongoing road infrastructure development under Tinubu would deliver long-term economic growth, national unity, and improved quality of life.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, called on Nigerians to acknowledge what he described as unprecedented achievements recorded under the president’s administration, particularly in the area of infrastructure development, over the past years.

He said: “The president had shown an uncommon love for this issue. He is a patriotic leader who has shown love to each and every region of this country.

“There is nowhere in this country where projects are not springing. For those who are daftly counselled without knowledge, you need to take a walk and explore the roads.

“You will find out that the projects are all over the place. And I think what Nigerians need to ask the president is, where is the president getting this money to do all these?

$That’s the first question you should ask yourself.”

According to Goronyo,the President is initiating these kind of projects because he wants to develop the country.

Umahi commended the president very highly for his love for the nation and for his uncommon commitment to unity.

