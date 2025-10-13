Umahi Finally Reveals Cost Breakdown of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway After Media Clash

By Naija247news Political Desk – Nigeria’s Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has disclosed the detailed cost of the first section of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, days after a heated exchange with Arise TV journalist Rufai Oseni over the same issue.

Umahi had previously described Oseni’s question on the project’s cost per kilometre as “nonsensical,” a response that drew widespread public criticism and raised concerns over transparency in the multibillion-dollar coastal project.

However, in a new video statement released over the weekend, the minister presented a breakdown of the figures, stressing that his commitment to accountability should not be misinterpreted or politicized.

“I will not allow anyone to dent my image. Nigerians deserve clarity, and I have provided it,” Umahi said.

Background: Controversy Over Project Cost Transparency

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, one of Nigeria’s most ambitious infrastructure projects, spans 700 kilometres and is expected to connect key coastal cities while boosting trade and tourism.

The first phase, awarded to Hitech Construction Company, runs from Eko Atlantic (Lagos) to Lekki Deep Sea Port, with subsequent phases extending through Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River States.

Umahi’s recent clarification comes amid ongoing public scrutiny over cost inflation, land compensation disputes, and environmental concerns tied to the project’s execution.

Transparency and Public Confidence

While Umahi’s latest breakdown marks a step toward transparency, critics insist that detailed documentation of project costs should be published in official gazettes or made available through the Federal Ministry of Works website.

Civil society groups have urged the ministry to embrace open data practices to enhance public trust in national infrastructure projects.

“When government officials communicate clearly, citizens gain confidence in public spending,” one analyst told Naija247news.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.