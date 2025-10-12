UK to Commit £20 Million Aid for Gaza, Starmer Promises “Leading Role” in Reconstruction at Egypt Summit

By Naija247news International Desk

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to declare his government’s readiness to take a “leading role” in Gaza’s reconstruction at the Gaza peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on Monday, Downing Street confirmed on Sunday.

Starmer will announce £20 million ($26.7 million) in humanitarian funding, aimed at restoring water, sanitation, and hygiene services destroyed during two years of conflict in Gaza. The announcement is part of a broader aid commitment from the UK to assist the region’s recovery.

The summit, chaired by US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, follows a ceasefire agreed between Israel and Hamas on Friday. Starmer is expected to emphasise the importance of moving from conflict cessation to reconstruction, stating, according to Downing Street, that:

“Today is the first, crucial phase of ending this war and now we must deliver the second phase, in full.”

In addition to the aid pledge, the UK government announced plans to host a three-day international conference on Gaza’s recovery and reconstruction, bringing together partners from Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the Palestinian Authority, alongside private sector investors and international development financiers. The conference aims to map out strategies for postwar recovery and the transformation of the Palestinian Authority, though an official date has not yet been set.

UK Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper said the funding and forthcoming conference signal a commitment to long-term recovery, stating:

“Gaza has been completely devastated. The ceasefire gives us the opportunity not just to urgently scale up humanitarian efforts but also to look to the future of Gaza’s recovery. The UK will also play a crucial part in that process, convening different parties and bringing in expertise, experience, and investment from the City of London to support reconstruction.”

The pledge and summit underscore the growing international focus on Gaza’s humanitarian and reconstruction needs following a destructive conflict that left the territory severely damaged.

