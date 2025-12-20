UK Grants Emergency Visa Extensions to Nigerian Prison Staff Amid Staffing Crisis

The United Kingdom government has approved emergency visa extensions for hundreds of foreign prison staff—most of them Nigerians—following warnings of a looming staffing crisis in UK prisons.

The BBC reported on Friday that the exemption applies to foreign prison officers already in the UK and will remain in force until the end of 2026, with a reduced salary threshold of £33,400 maintained until December 31, 2027.

Under visa rule changes introduced in July, the UK government raised the skilled worker visa salary threshold to £41,700, above the average starting salary of about £33,000 for new prison officers outside London.

The Prison Officers Association (POA) had warned that the new threshold could cost prisons more than 2,500 overseas recruits, describing the potential impact as “catastrophic” for prison stability.

Welcoming the exemption, POA General Secretary Steve Gillan said it was a victory for “common sense,” noting that it would help maintain stability within the prison service. The association’s national chairman, Mark Fairhurst, added that affected staff could now work “without the threat of removal from the country.”

The BBC reported that Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood initially opposed the exemption, arguing that priority should be given to British citizens. However, Justice Secretary David Lammy later told MPs that while increasing local recruitment was important, addressing immediate staffing shortages was critical.

A Home Office source said prisons were granted the exemption because of their importance to public safety and national security, stressing that the measure was temporary. A Ministry of Justice source added that the move would provide “breathing space” to recruit more UK-based officers.

A government spokesperson said net migration had fallen by more than two-thirds but emphasised that public safety remained the government’s first duty.

According to the BBC, prisons have been allowed to sponsor overseas recruits since 2023 due to a shortage of British applicants. More than 700 Nigerians were recruited to UK prisons last year, accounting for 29 per cent of applicantsand 12 per cent of staff hired in England and Wales, making Nigerians the most represented nationality after Britons. Ghanaians followed with about 140 job offers.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.