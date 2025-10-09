Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

UK Announces Temporary Worker Visa for Bricklayers, Fashion Designers, HR Officers, Others

By: Naija247news

Date:

LONDON (Naija247news) — The United Kingdom’s Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) has released a detailed report unveiling 82 mid-skilled occupations that will now qualify for temporary work visas under a new migration route designed to fill critical labour shortages across multiple industries.

The scheme, a key feature of the government’s Temporary Shortage List (TSL), will allow foreign professionals in targeted sectors — such as engineering, logistics, health and safety, creative industries, and infrastructure — to obtain three- to five-year visas to work in the UK.

Among the newly eligible occupations are bricklayers, fashion designers, civil engineers, HR officers, photographers, translators, engineering technicians, welders, and logistics managers — all considered essential to advancing Britain’s long-term industrial strategy and growth priorities.

A Targeted Approach to Labour Gaps

The UK government described the Temporary Shortage List as a “narrow, time-limited” intervention aimed at addressing immediate workforce gaps while supporting ongoing domestic training initiatives.

According to the MAC, the selected professions are central to delivering Britain’s eight growth-focused sectors, which include defence, life sciences, advanced manufacturing, green energy, and the creative economy, as well as major public infrastructure projects such as road construction, housing, and hospital expansion.

“The Temporary Shortage List is designed to provide short-term relief for employers struggling with persistent skills shortages, while the UK continues to upskill its local workforce,” the MAC report stated.

Under the new framework, qualified foreign workers will receive temporary visas valid for three to five years. However, the permits will not confer permanent residency rights, unless modified by future government policy.

Balancing Migration and Domestic Workforce Development

The launch of the scheme follows mounting pressure on the British government to balance the country’s record-high net migration figure of 906,000 (as of June 2023) with efforts to strengthen its domestic labour supply.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has adopted a firmer stance on migration amid public concern over illegal Channel crossings and growing competition from the Reform UK Party, which has been gaining traction in recent polls.

The MAC cautioned that adding any occupation to the Temporary Shortage List must be backed by “a clear plan to maximise the use of domestic workers and reduce reliance on migrant labour.”

Applicants must also meet a minimum English proficiency requirement, while employers are required to submit a talent development plan demonstrating their commitment to training UK nationals.

Global Models and Future Review

The UK’s approach mirrors targeted visa systems in Canada and Australia, where similar schemes have helped bridge gaps in healthcare, construction, and engineering sectors.

A second review phase, scheduled for July 2026, will determine which occupations remain on the final version of the Temporary Shortage List, based on evolving economic and labour market data.

Key Occupations on the List Include:

  • Managers in logistics
  • Engineering technicians
  • Civil and building technicians
  • Fashion designers and creative artists
  • IT operations and user support technicians
  • Quality assurance and production planners
  • Authors, translators, and entertainers
  • Laboratory and medical technicians
  • Electrical and electronic engineers
  • Carpenters, welders, and construction trades

The new visa route is expected to ease recruitment bottlenecks, especially in industries vital to the UK’s post-Brexit economic rebuilding efforts and infrastructure renewal agenda.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Fidelity Bank, NCGC Sign N5bn Credit Scheme Deal to Boost MSMEs, Women, and Youth Enterprises
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Fidelity Bank, NCGC Sign N5bn Credit Scheme Deal to Boost MSMEs, Women, and Youth Enterprises

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
The partnership aims to expand access to finance and...

“FirstBank Will Keep Bridging Financing Gaps Across Key Sectors,” CEO Vows

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja — FirstBank Group has restated its commitment to...

Tinubu Moves to End Ogoni Oil Crisis, Commissions $400m Indigenous Export Terminal in Rivers

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
Abuja — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed that...

Ibadan State Passes Second Reading in House of Reps

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Abuja, Nigeria – 9 October 2025 – A bill...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Fidelity Bank, NCGC Sign N5bn Credit Scheme Deal to Boost MSMEs, Women, and Youth Enterprises

Quoted Companies 0
The partnership aims to expand access to finance and...

“FirstBank Will Keep Bridging Financing Gaps Across Key Sectors,” CEO Vows

CEO EXCLUSIVE 0
Abuja — FirstBank Group has restated its commitment to...

Tinubu Moves to End Ogoni Oil Crisis, Commissions $400m Indigenous Export Terminal in Rivers

Oil & Gas 0
Abuja — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed that...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria