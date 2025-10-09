Udokanma Okonjo challenges ruling on payment of $97,982 to Providus Bank

Udokanma Okonjo, managing director and CEO of Fine & Country West Africa, has filed a formal appeal against a recent judgment of the Federal High Court which ordered her to pay the sum of $97,982.19 to Providus Bank Plc over a disputed overdraft facility.

Naija247news reports that the suit, marked FHC/L/CS/901/2025, was brought before Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa by Providus Bank, which claimed Okonjo had fully utilised an overdraft facility tied to her World Elite Card. The court upheld the bank’s claim but considered the 26 percent interest rate excessive and reduced it to 10 percent per annum until full repayment.

However, Naija247news understands that Okonjo, through her counsel, Sunny Omoragbon, is challenging the basis of the judgment, describing the claim as “false, unsubstantiated, and a gross violation of due process.”

According to Naija247news, Omoragbon alleged that the so-called debt arose from the bank’s unilateral conversion of a debit-card account into a credit facility without any contractual agreement or supporting documentation.

Naija247news gathered that Okonjo never applied for or consented to an overdraft facility. Her lawyer insisted that more than 70 percent of the claimed amount comprises “unauthorised interest and arbitrary charges.”

A motion for stay of execution has reportedly been filed and is scheduled for hearing on October 28, 2025.

Naija247news understands that the dispute escalated beyond the courtroom, with Okonjo’s legal team citing “a pattern of harassment and unprofessional conduct” from Providus Bank officials. Multiple WhatsApp messages allegedly threatening public embarrassment were submitted as evidence of undue pressure from the bank.

Naija247news reports that Okonjo had previously written to the bank on March 18, 2024, requesting full documentation and transaction history to understand the origin of the alleged debt. Her counsel said the bank failed to respond adequately.

Further compounding the matter, the bank’s staff allegedly admitted in internal communication that Okonjo “did not have the corresponding amount in her account,” and suggested that deposits might have come from individuals such as the bank’s MD, Walter Akpani, a practice the defence team described as “irregular and suspicious.”

According to Naija247news, Okonjo’s legal team plans to escalate the matter to financial regulators, including the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Consumer Protection Council, calling for a thorough investigation into the bank’s operations and communication standards.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.