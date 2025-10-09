Menu
Search
Subscribe
The Nation

Udokanma Okonjo challenges ruling on payment of $97,982 to Providus Bank

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Udokanma Okonjo, managing director and CEO of Fine & Country West Africa, has filed a formal appeal against a recent judgment of the Federal High Court which ordered her to pay the sum of $97,982.19 to Providus Bank Plc over a disputed overdraft facility.

Naija247news reports that the suit, marked FHC/L/CS/901/2025, was brought before Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa by Providus Bank, which claimed Okonjo had fully utilised an overdraft facility tied to her World Elite Card. The court upheld the bank’s claim but considered the 26 percent interest rate excessive and reduced it to 10 percent per annum until full repayment.

However, Naija247news understands that Okonjo, through her counsel, Sunny Omoragbon, is challenging the basis of the judgment, describing the claim as “false, unsubstantiated, and a gross violation of due process.”

According to Naija247news, Omoragbon alleged that the so-called debt arose from the bank’s unilateral conversion of a debit-card account into a credit facility without any contractual agreement or supporting documentation.

Naija247news gathered that Okonjo never applied for or consented to an overdraft facility. Her lawyer insisted that more than 70 percent of the claimed amount comprises “unauthorised interest and arbitrary charges.”

A motion for stay of execution has reportedly been filed and is scheduled for hearing on October 28, 2025.

Naija247news understands that the dispute escalated beyond the courtroom, with Okonjo’s legal team citing “a pattern of harassment and unprofessional conduct” from Providus Bank officials. Multiple WhatsApp messages allegedly threatening public embarrassment were submitted as evidence of undue pressure from the bank.

Naija247news reports that Okonjo had previously written to the bank on March 18, 2024, requesting full documentation and transaction history to understand the origin of the alleged debt. Her counsel said the bank failed to respond adequately.

Further compounding the matter, the bank’s staff allegedly admitted in internal communication that Okonjo “did not have the corresponding amount in her account,” and suggested that deposits might have come from individuals such as the bank’s MD, Walter Akpani, a practice the defence team described as “irregular and suspicious.”

According to Naija247news, Okonjo’s legal team plans to escalate the matter to financial regulators, including the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Consumer Protection Council, calling for a thorough investigation into the bank’s operations and communication standards.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Tinubu Convenes Council of State Meeting to Present Nominees for INEC Chairmanship
Next article
BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints Prof. Joash Amupitan as New INEC Chairman, Council of State Gives Unanimous Backing
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tribalism vs. Federalism: Is Nigeria Truly Democratic After 65 Years of Independence?

Naija247news Naija247news -
At 65 years of independence, Nigeria remains Africa’s most...

BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints Prof. Joash Amupitan as New INEC Chairman, Council of State Gives Unanimous Backing

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
ABUJA — In a major shift within Nigeria’s electoral...

Tinubu Convenes Council of State Meeting to Present Nominees for INEC Chairmanship

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently presiding over a...

University of Ibadan Reclaims Nigeria’s Top Spot in 2026 Times Higher Education World University Rankings

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
The University of Ibadan (UI) has reclaimed its position...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Tribalism vs. Federalism: Is Nigeria Truly Democratic After 65 Years of Independence?

Top Stories 0
At 65 years of independence, Nigeria remains Africa’s most...

BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints Prof. Joash Amupitan as New INEC Chairman, Council of State Gives Unanimous Backing

Analysis 0
ABUJA — In a major shift within Nigeria’s electoral...

Tinubu Convenes Council of State Meeting to Present Nominees for INEC Chairmanship

Bola Tinubu Presidency 0
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently presiding over a...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria