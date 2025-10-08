Menu
Politics & Governance

Uche Nnaji Clarifies Resignation Amid Certificate Forgery Allegations

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

8, October 2025/Naija 247news

Former Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Uche Nnaji, has set the record straight on his resignation from President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet. In a statement, Nnaji emphasized that his decision to step aside is not an admission of guilt, but rather a principled choice to respect the sanctity of due process and preserve the integrity of the judicial proceedings currently before the court.

Details of Nnaji’s Resignation

Nnaji’s resignation comes amid allegations of certificate forgery linked to his academic qualifications. An investigation by Premium Times alleged that he did not complete his university education and that the bachelor’s degree and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate he presented to various government offices were forged. Despite these allegations, Nnaji maintains that his resignation is not a reflection of his guilt or innocence.

Nnaji’s Response to Allegations

In his statement, Nnaji thanked President Tinubu for the opportunity to serve in his administration and pledged continued support for the government’s vision. He also expressed optimism that justice would prevail and history would vindicate the just. Furthermore, Nnaji has taken legal action, filing a lawsuit against the Minister of Education, National Universities Commission (NUC), University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), and its Vice Chancellor, among others, regarding the controversy surrounding his academic records.

Legal Proceedings Ahead

The case is scheduled for hearing on November 10, 2025, and Nnaji’s legal team is expected to present their case. The outcome of the lawsuit is eagerly awaited, and many Nigerians are watching closely to see how the matter unfolds.

The former minister’s resignation has sparked a mix of reactions, with some calling for greater transparency and others urging caution pending the outcome of the judicial proceedings. As the situation unfolds, Nnaji’s supporters are rallying behind him, emphasizing his contributions to the nation’s development. The case serves as a reminder of the importance of integrity and transparency in public service.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

