Uche Maduagwu Apologises to Davido, Admits He Was Paid ₦2.5m to Attack Singer Online

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has publicly apologised to award-winning music star Davido, admitting that he was paid ₦2.5 million to criticise the singer, his wife and family on social media.

Maduagwu made the disclosure during a recent interview, where he expressed remorse over his actions and acknowledged that Davido had never personally wronged him.

According to the actor, he was part of a group of five social media influencers allegedly paid to ridicule and attack the Afrobeats star online.

“I want to use this opportunity to apologise to Davido. I was paid to ridicule you, your wife, and your family on social media. I am not the only one — we were like five influencers,” Maduagwu said.

“I sincerely apologise. Please forgive me. I collected ₦2.5 million to ridicule you. I am sorry.”

The actor said his conscience could no longer allow him to remain silent, describing his actions as wrong, regrettable and driven by financial inducement rather than personal grievance.

Maduagwu also urged others allegedly involved in the coordinated attacks to come forward and apologise, stressing the need for honesty and accountability.

His apology has sparked widespread reactions online, reigniting conversations around paid online smear campaigns, influencer ethics and the impact of social media attacks on public figures.

Davido has not publicly responded to the apology as of the time of filing this report

