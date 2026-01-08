UBA Surpasses N500bn CBN Capital Requirement with N178bn Rights Issue

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 8, 2026 (Naija247news) – United Bank for Africa (UBA) has successfully raised N178.3 billion through a rights issue, lifting its capital base above the N500 billion minimum required by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for internationally licensed banks. The move positions the lender comfortably ahead of the March 2026 regulatory deadline.

The rights issue, which closed in September 2025, follows a N239 billion capital injection completed in November 2024 that had previously raised UBA’s capital to N355.2 billion. Together, the two transactions enable UBA to surpass the CBN’s recapitalisation threshold, pending formal regulatory confirmation.

Under the CBN directive, all banks with international licences must maintain a minimum capital base of N500 billion by March 2026. The policy is part of broader efforts to reinforce financial system stability and ensure Nigerian lenders can support large-scale corporate and infrastructure financing.

UBA reported that the rights offer attracted 6,404 valid acceptances for 3.57 billion shares, with standard applications accounting for the majority of subscriptions. Traded rights contributed a marginal 10,462 shares through five transactions on the Nigerian Exchange, while total applications—including invalid submissions—amounted to 4.13 billion shares. The rights were priced at N50 per share, covering 3.16 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each, offered to shareholders registered as of July 16, 2025. PAC Registrars and Investor Services will credit investors’ CSCS accounts by February 7, 2026, with refunds of surplus funds to be completed by January 13, 2026.

The recapitalisation strengthens UBA’s ability to expand across Africa, sustain Tier 1 status, and meet tighter regulatory standards in Nigeria’s banking sector. Shareholding as of June 30, 2025, shows Heirs Holdings Limited, controlled by UBA chairman Tony Elumelu, holding 5.15 percent, while UBA Nominees holds 6.27 percent.

The capital raise comes amid steady earnings growth. UBA posted unaudited profit of N537.5 billion for the first nine months of 2025, up 2.33 percent year-on-year, with gross earnings rising nearly 3 percent to N2.5 trillion, largely driven by interest income.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor in Lagos, Nigeria.