“UBA Rights Issue Fully Subscribed, Raises N157.84bn as Investor Confidence Surges”

Published: Jan 7, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

United Bank for Africa (UBA) has successfully closed its rights issue, raising N157.84 billion after the exercise was fully subscribed, the bank announced on Wednesday.

The rights issue offered 3,156,869,665 ordinary shares at N50 per share, on the basis of one new share for every thirteen existing shares held by shareholders on the register as of 16 July 2025.

At the close of the acceptance list on 19 September 2025, UBA initially received 6,404 applications for 4.13 billion shares valued at N206.74 billion. Following scaling adjustments, the final allotment amounted to 3.16 billion shares worth N157.84 billion, representing 100 per cent subscription of the rights issue.

A detailed breakdown of the subscriptions shows that 6,404 valid applications were received for 3.57 billion shares valued at N178.3 billion, while 568.7 million shares valued at N28.43 billion were deemed invalid. Full acceptances accounted for 453.58 million shares, and partial acceptances totalled 135.27 million shares, resulting in 190.93 million shares partially renounced.

During the exercise, 2,568,006,215 shares were renounced and reallocated, while applications for additional shares amounted to 2.98 billion shares valued at N148.86 billion. Of these, 2.57 billion shares valued at N128.4 billion were allotted, following a scale-down by one shareholder.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has cleared the basis of allotment. PAC Registrars and Investor Services Limited will credit the CSCS accounts of allottees by Friday, 16 January 2026, while surplus subscription monies will be returned by Tuesday, 13 January 2026. Shareholders without CSCS accounts will have shares credited using a Registrar Identification Number, in line with SEC directives on dematerialisation of share certificates.

The successful rights issue underscores strong investor confidence in UBA and provides additional capital to support the bank’s operations and expansion initiatives across Africa.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor in Lagos, Nigeria.