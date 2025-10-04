Menu
U.S. Treasury Mulls $1 Trump Coin for 250th Anniversary — Legal Hurdles Loom

By: Naija247news

Date:

Washington, Oct. 3, 2025 (Naija247news) — The United States Treasury Department has unveiled a draft design of a $1 coin featuring former President Donald Trump as part of plans to commemorate the country’s 250th Independence anniversary in 2026, sparking debate over legality and tradition.

The proposed design, released on Friday, shows Trump’s profile alongside the inscriptions “Liberty,” “In God We Trust,”and the dates 1776–2026. The reverse side depicts him raising a clenched fist before the U.S. flag with the words “Fight, fight, fight,” “United States of America,” and “E pluribus unum.”

The imagery echoes a widely published photo taken shortly after the failed assassination attempt on Trump in July 2024. A Treasury spokesperson said the draft “reflects the enduring spirit of the nation” but stressed that the final design has not been approved.

Critics, however, point to legal hurdles. U.S. law prohibits portraits of living persons on currency, while the 2020 Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act—which authorized the semiquincentennial coinage—explicitly bans busts or portraits of any living individual on the reverse side.

Analysts say that if adopted, the coin would overturn a century-long convention in U.S. numismatics and deepen partisan divisions ahead of the milestone celebrations.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

