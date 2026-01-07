U.S. to Require Up to $15,000 Visa Bonds for Nigerian Business, Tourist Applicants

Published: Jan 7, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 7, 2026 (Naija247news) – The United States has announced a new immigration compliance measure that could require Nigerian applicants for B1/B2 business and tourism visas to post visa bonds of up to $15,000, a move Washington says is aimed at curbing visa overstays and tightening screening for countries classified as “high risk.”

In a notice issued by the U.S. Department of State on Tuesday, Nigeria was listed among 38 affected countries, with 24 African nations included. The policy will be rolled out on a country-by-country basis, with Nigeria’s implementation scheduled for January 21.

Under the new rules, Nigerian citizens who are otherwise eligible for B1/B2 visas may be required—at the discretion of a consular officer—to post a bond of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000 during their visa interview. Applicants must also complete Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Form I-352 and formally agree to the bond terms through the U.S. Treasury’s Pay.gov platform.

The State Department emphasized that posting a bond does not guarantee visa approval, warning that any payment made without direct instruction from a consular officer will not be refunded.

Visa holders subject to the bond requirement will also be restricted to entering the United States through designated ports of entry, including John F. Kennedy International Airport (New York), Boston Logan International Airport, and Washington Dulles International Airport (Virginia).

According to U.S. authorities, the bond will only be refunded if the traveller:

Departs the United States on or before the authorised date of stay;

Does not travel before the visa expires; or

Applies for admission at a U.S. port of entry and is denied entry.

The development follows partial U.S. travel restrictions imposed on Nigeria in mid-December, which took effect on January 1. Nigeria was named among 15 countries, largely from Africa, facing partial visa suspensions.

U.S. officials cited security concerns linked to extremist violence, including activities by Boko Haram and Islamic State affiliates, as well as visa overstay rates. According to the U.S. government, Nigeria recorded a 5.56% overstay rate for B-1/B-2 visas and 11.90% for F, M, and J categories.

As a result, the partial suspension applies to both immigrant visas and several non-immigrant categories, including B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, and J visas.

The new bond requirement marks one of the most financially restrictive visa compliance measures applied to Nigerian travellers in recent years and is expected to raise further debate over mobility, equity, and U.S.–Africa relations.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor in Lagos, Nigeria.