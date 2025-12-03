U.S. to Nigeria: Disband Sharia Framework, Disband Hisbah, Other Islamist Militias as Security Crisis Deepens Nationwide

Nigeria’s worsening security situation is now drawing sharp international attention after senior members of the United States Congress issued a strong advisory urging Abuja to review Sharia-linked laws in the North, dismantle Hisbah religious police structures, and intensify the fight against extremist networks exploiting regional vulnerabilities.

The intervention comes at a time when the country is reeling from a string of disturbing incidents:

– Students missing in Rivers State,

– Bus passengers abducted in Imo,

– A young woman declared missing in Kwara,

– Worshippers unaccounted for in Kogi, and

– A former university student reportedly killed during a campus disturbance in Ilorin.

These incidents, occurring within days of one another, have heightened public anxiety and renewed debates about the country’s overall security architecture.

U.S. Raises Red Flag Over Nigeria’s Religious Security Framework

During a high-level briefing on Capitol Hill, foreign policy and human-rights lawmakers described Nigeria as being under “severe security and religious-freedom pressure.”

Dr. Ebenezer Obadare, a Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, told Congress that extremist groups—including Boko Haram, ISWAP, and radical militia factions—are increasingly exploiting religious structures in the North to entrench influence and evade accountability.

According to Dr. Obadare, there is growing evidence that Sharia-linked enforcement bodies like Hisbah have created parallel systems of authority that undermine national cohesion, complicate policing, and leave room for extremist infiltration.

He encouraged the U.S. government to urge the Nigerian leadership to:

● Review and modernise Sharia-related frameworks,

● Reassess or abolish Hisbah religious police formations, and

● Scale up operations weakening Boko Haram’s economic and logistic networks.

Washington Signals Possible Diplomatic Actions

U.S. lawmakers were unequivocal: the deteriorating security situation poses a major humanitarian and religious-freedom concern.

Former President Donald Trump has already redesignated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern (CPC),” a classification that allows Washington to:

– Review humanitarian aid,

– Attach strict conditions to bilateral programmes, and

– Apply targeted sanctions or pressure mechanisms if Abuja fails to improve accountability.

Analysts say this is one of the strongest signals yet from Washington since the early 2020s.

Ordinary Nigerians are Living in Fear

Across multiple states, families are grappling with fear and confusion.

In Rivers, anxious parents are searching for missing students.

In Imo, abducted bus passengers are still unaccounted for.

In Kwara and Ilorin, safety concerns remain unresolved amid ongoing investigations.

And in Kogi, worshippers disappeared following a security response that triggered local panic.

These cases, though separate, form a broader pattern: citizens increasingly feel unprotected, while criminal and extremist networks adapt faster than the state’s response mechanisms.

Why This Matters

The U.S. briefing signals a growing international perception that Nigeria’s internal security is at a turning point. Analysts warn that if reforms are delayed, diplomatic ties—especially in the areas of security support, intelligence sharing, and humanitarian aid—could face new constraints.

For now, Nigeria’s government has not issued an official statement responding to the Congress briefing.

