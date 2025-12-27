U.S. Resumes Intelligence Operations in Nigeria Following Successful Sokoto Airstrikes

The United States on Saturday resumed intelligence and surveillance operations in Nigeria, days after precision airstrikes neutralised multiple ISIS-linked militants in Sokoto State, marking a decisive escalation in regional counter-terrorism efforts.

Christmas-Day Strikes: Precision and Collaboration

Long-distance combat drones launched from a U.S. military facility in Ghana targeted a major terrorist build-up in Sokoto State following intelligence-driven collaboration between the Nigerian government and the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), PRNigeria reports. Multiple security sources confirmed that the operation deployed advanced long-range unmanned aerial systems alongside naval strike capabilities, enabling precision engagement while minimising collateral damage. Pentagon-released footage showed at least one projectile launched from a U.S. naval platform as part of the coordinated strike package executed against identified terrorist locations in north-western Nigeria.

The strikes specifically targeted foreign-linked terror cells, including the Lakurawa and Jenni groups, which intelligence reports indicated were mobilising fighters from Burkina Faso and Mali to carry out coordinated attacks during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

A defence intelligence source disclosed that the operation relied on a continuous 24-hour Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) loop between U.S. personnel stationed in Ghana and Nigeria’s military intelligence command.

“This was a carefully planned and highly selective operation. The surveillance architecture ensured that only confirmed terrorist combatants and logistics hubs were engaged,” the source said, adding that civilian settlements and livestock were deliberately excluded from the strike envelope.

Legal Framework and Strategic Interests

Security officials noted that Nigeria’s recent formal designation of armed bandit groups as terrorists provided the legal framework for international military assistance involving kinetic action. Intercepted communications revealed a “massive convergence” of fighters moving through Sahelian corridors into Nigeria, raising concerns about a coordinated regional escalation across Burkina Faso and Mali.

For the United States, the operation aligns with broader efforts to contain transnational jihadist movements and disrupt cross-border terror logistics in West Africa. High-level diplomatic and security coordination ensured full clearance of the target areas before drone deployment, safeguarding civilians and infrastructure.

Official Confirmation and Diplomatic Coordination

Official confirmations later emerged from both Washington and Abuja regarding the Christmas Day airstrikes. AFRICOM stated the strikes were carried out under directives from the U.S. President and Secretary of Defense, in close coordination with Nigerian authorities, as part of a broader effort to disrupt violent extremist networks and protect civilians. Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs similarly acknowledged that real-time intelligence sharing enabled “precision hits” on multiple terrorist targets.

“Our objective remains the disruption of violent extremist organisations wherever they operate,” AFRICOM said, emphasising that the operation spared innocent lives and livestock.

A senior defence intelligence officer added that Nigeria’s request for U.S. assistance satisfied the doctrine of intervention by invitation, while the depth of ISR ensured compliance with international law, shielding the mission from allegations of indiscriminate force.

Follow-Up ISR Operations in Borno State

Just days after the Sokoto strikes, U.S. intelligence operations resumed over Borno State, a key ISWAP stronghold. Flight-tracking data shared by terrorism analyst Brant Philip indicated that a Gulfstream V, a long-range business jet adapted for ISR missions, conducted surveillance over the Sambisa Forest.

“The United States resumed ISR operations today on ISWAP in the Sambisa Forest, Borno State, after a pause of one day following the strikes in Sokoto State,” Philip wrote on X.

Flight records show that the aircraft has flown over Nigeria almost daily since November 24, departing from Ghana, a critical hub in the U.S. military’s African logistics network. Additional data linked the operations to Tenax Aerospace, a special-mission aircraft provider working closely with the U.S. military.

According to a former U.S. official, these missions also involve tracking an American pilot kidnapped in neighbouring Niger and gathering intelligence on militant groups operating in Nigeria.

Nigeria Consolidates Gains

Following the airstrikes, Nigerian forces reinforced deployments in Sokoto’s border Local Government Areas, including Gudu, Tangaza, and Binji, to prevent militants from regrouping and ensure the safety of civilian communities throughout the festive period. Security analysts describe the strikes as a major disruption of cross-border terror plots, significantly enhancing stability in Sokoto and surrounding frontier communities.

U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth hinted that further operations may follow, posting on social media:

“More to come…”

Thursday night’s strikes marked the first execution of a broader U.S. commitment to counter ISIS-linked militants in Nigeria, with President Donald Trump warning of additional operations to come. Analysts say the combination of precise strikes and sustained ISR activity demonstrates the strategic importance of countering violent extremism in Nigeria and protecting civilians in volatile regions.

As ISWAP and other extremist groups continue to exploit the complex terrain of Nigeria’s North-East and the Lake Chad basin, sustained U.S. intelligence operations will remain critical for mapping insurgent movements, coordinating with Nigerian forces, and preventing further attacks.

